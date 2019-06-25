The St. Tammany Parish Fishing Pier and Northshore Beach, both located just south of Slidell, are closed until further notice due to the algae bloom occurring in Lake Pontchartrain, the parish announced Tuesday morning.
The public fishing pier is located at 54001 E. Howze Beach Road. Northshore Beach is located off Carr Drive.
The Louisiana Department of Health has urged people to avoid contact with algae and the water it's in, as well as as advising not to eat fish from the lake during the bloom. Pet owners also are encouraged to keep their animals away from the water.
St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said that out of an abundance of caution, it was best to close these facilities until LDH advises otherwise.
The parish plans to install signage indicating the closures by the close of business Tuesday.
The bloom is believed to have occurred following the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway to release potential flood water from the Mississippi River into area waterways.
According to the LDH release, the algae "can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. People who are very sensitive to smells can have respiratory irritation. Sometimes, high exposures of toxins associated with the algae can affect the liver and nervous system."