Attorney Mark Verret easily defeated arts teacher Meghan Garcia in Saturday's runoff for the Covington City Council District E seat, taking 56 percent of the vote.
In complete but unofficial returns, Verret received 350 votes to Garcia's 272.
Verret, an independent, had received 43 percent of the vote in the March 30 primary. Garcia, a Democrat, ran second with 33 percent in that election.
Both candidates were making their first bid for public office. Verret, 49, received endorsements from the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce's political action committee as well as the Alliance for Good Government.
Garcia, 36, is a teacher in the St. Tammany Parish school system and the former education director and coordinator for the St. Tammany Arts Association.
Both Verret and Garcia said the key issues facing District E include drainage and infrastructure, business development and recruitment, and maintaining residents' quality of life.
Verret said his previous work representing the city gave him an understanding of how government works, though he touted his independence and ability to bring "new ideas" to the council. Garcia is part of a well-known Covington family with multi-generational ties to the area.
Covington's District E takes in the city's historic downtown business district, as well as residential areas between the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers from downtown to the city's southern tip.
Incumbent District E Councilman Rick Smith was term-limited and waged an unsuccessful bid for mayor.
The other six council members were elected without opposition or won outright in the primary.