Projects in developer D. R. Horton’s Lakeshore community south of Slidell dominated the St. Tammany Parish Planning Commission agenda on Tuesday.
Horton, which bills itself as the nation’s largest homebuilder, is rapidly achieving the same status in St. Tammany as it develops Lakeshore, a planned community that is designed to eventually include more than 2,500 homesites on 1,100 acres east of Interstate 10 on the Lake Pontchartrain shoreline.
Horton applied for approval of three phases of the development comprising a total of 566 lots during the June 11 meeting. Two were approved, and one was postponed.
Commissioners approved tentative plans for two sections of Lakeshore Villages: Phase 6, 354 lots on 87 acres, and Phase 7, 111 lots on 22.6 acres.
But the panel postponed action on final plans for Phase 3-A-2, 101 lots on 22.9 acres, after the parish planning department staff noted 23 unresolved issues in the plans.
Under parish development ordinances, subdivisions must be approved at three stages of development (tentative, preliminary, and final) before any lots can be sold. At each stage, increasingly detailed plans are required. In recent years, commissioners have refused to approve final plans when a significant number of deficiencies are noted by the planning department, and that’s what happened in this instance.
Horton’s final plans for Phase 3-A-2 are expected to be back on the agenda in July.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners elected Todd Richard to be vice chairman of the board. Richard succeeds Dave Doherty, who became chairman in May when Commissioner James “Jimmie” Davis III resigned with intent to run for the District 7 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council.
Doherty and Richard will serve in their capacities on both the zoning and planning commissions, along with L. R. “Pug” Lorren, who Doherty appointed as parliamentarian.
Davis is not the only person stepping down from the planning and zoning commissions in order to run for a parish council seat, however.
Longtime commissioner Martha Cazaubon announced her resignation at the end of Tuesday's meeting, saying she plans to run for the the District 3 council seat being vacated by James A. “Red” Thompson.