St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister covered a range of topics during a State of the Parish address at the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Mandeville on Tuesday.
But like just about everyone else in the western part of the parish, traffic concerns were the focus of Brister’s attention.
The parish president lamented ongoing roadwork on U.S. 190 between Claiborne Hill and Interstate 12 near Covington that possibly has worsened gridlock on an already clogged roadway. She also discussed upcoming roadwork to widen I-12 near Covington, possible solutions the state could take to mitigate traffic on LA 22 between Mandeville and Madisonville, and also a long-discussed road that would provide additional access to Pelican Park east of Mandeville.
Traffic is nothing new in St. Tammany as the parish experiences steady growth, especially on its western end. Still, additional focus has been placed on strained roadways in recent months. Just last week, the St. Tammany Parish Council approved Brister’s proposal to bond out the proceeds of the parish’s 2-cent sales tax to finance $30 million in road projects. And in December, the parish lobbied for and received a $25 million grant to widen I-12 in the Covington area.
Brister told the crowd of several hundred business leaders and government officials that she thought chances are high the parish would obtain additional federal grant money should it seek it when it becomes available.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but I think our (chances) are pretty damn good,” Brister said. “We’ve waited out turn (for funding) and we’ve yelled and we’ve screamed. We do have commitments…The need is certainly there.”
Brister also said she felt the parish has not received its fair share of funding from Baton Rouge, given that St. Tammany is the fourth most populated parish in Louisiana.
“I like (Governor John Bel Edwards,) but I don’t think he’s been fair to St. Tammany,” Brister said. “When we’ve gone to them and said ‘You can’t keep moving these projects back. We need this work now,’ their answer to us is ‘We don’t have the money.’ I just don’t think that’s the case. They have some money, they’re just spending it in other places that I think might not be as critical as (the problem we have on I-12.)"
Brister has been outspoken about improvements on I-12 since four people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash near Covington over Memorial Day weekend in 2018.
Also on Tuesday, Brister said the drawbridge over the Tchefuncte River on La. 22 in Madisonville continues to be a headache for motorists, though the bridge no longer opens for marine traffic during peak driving times. She noted that any work done in that area would be part of a state project, but she added that several possible solutions had been discussed, including moving a nearby traffic signal further west on La. 22 or adding a roundabout where state highways 22 and 1077 intersect.
Brister noted that an access road from La. 1088 into Pelican Park would be a huge relief to parents who frequent the recreation facility for their children’s ballgames throughout the year. The parish submitted three different road alignments to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but two years after doing so, still is awaiting word from the Corps which option the agency believes will have the least environmental impact.
“We keep calling them and they have all kinds of excuses,” Brister said. “But we have started talking to the property owners about access (to build the proposed road) and that’s not been a problem.
"That's going to be not only great for Pelican Park, but also for Safe Haven and for Fontainebleau State Park. It’s going to open (all that area) up. When we do that, I’ll go to the state for some more capacity for 190 in that area too.”
Brister said Tuesday morning she planned to write the state Department of Transportation and Development about traffic jams on U.S. 190 south of Covington that many say have worsened as the state works to complete $9.1 million in roadway improvements. She said though some slowdown is expected while construction is ongoing, she hopes the state will schedule the work during non-peak travel times.
Brister’s office sent a letter addressing the parish’s concerns to DOTD on Tuesday afternoon.