KREWE OF SELENE: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Slidell. “A Few of our Favorite Things” is the theme. kreweofselene.net.
ORIGINAL KREWE OF ORPHEUS: Friday, 7 p.m., Mandeville. facebook.com/278058169734695/
KREWE OF BUSH: Saturday, 9 a.m., Bush. facebook.com/bushparade.
CARNIVAL IN COVINGTON: Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Parades by the Covington Lions Club and Mystic Krewe of Covington followed by a party at the Covington Trailhead mark the 60th year of parades in the city. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
KREWE OF CHATA: Tuesday, 1 p.m., Lacombe. “Spirit of the Wind” is the theme. (985) 882-5052.
KREWE OF FOLSOM: Tuesday, 2 p.m. “Down South” is the theme. villageoffolsom.com.
MYSTIC KREWE OF MARDI PAWS PARADE: March 10, 2 p.m., Mandeville Lakefront. Man’s best friends and their families. “Superpaws” is the theme. Free. (985) 892-0060 or mardipaws.com.
LENTEN SUPPERS
ST. ANSELM CATHOLIC CHURCH: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. March 8, 15, 22, 29; April 5, 12; 4 p.m. Shrimp, catfish and soft-shelled crab. (985) 845-7342.
TRINITY EVANGEL LUTHERAN CHURCH: 22139 Level St., Abita Springs. Wednesdays, March 6-April 10. Soup and supper. 7 p.m. (985) 892-4880 or trinityabita.org.
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
VINTAGE VALENTINES: Through Thursday. Times vary. Otis House, Fairview-Riverside State Park, La. 22, Madisonville. Seasonal greeting cards from the past. $4. facebook.com/otishouseatfairviewriversidesp/
FRAGNIAPPE: March 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Marine and reef hobbyists convene with multiple exhibitors. Free. fragniappe.com.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: March 9, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. All-you-can eat samplings from 30 teams hosted by John “Spud” McConnell. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: March 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 3196 Terrace Ave., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 in advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
SLIDELL ST. PATRICK DAY PARADE: March 10, 1 p.m. Olde Towne. The 46th annual stroll presented by the Olde Towne Slidell Association with more than 5,000 heads of cabbage being thrown along with 200,000 beads. Free. (985) 641-1105
HOSPICE HOUSE MEMORIAL BUTTERFLY RELEASE: March 10, 2-4 p.m. Camp Salmen Nature, 35122 Parish Parkway, Slidell. A celebration of those who have come through the facility. Free. (985) 643-5470 or hospicefoundationofthesouth.org.
NORTHSHORE GARDEN & PLANT SALE: March 15-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. More than 45 vendors with all you need for spring planting. $5, 18-under free. (985) 875-2635.
COVINGTON ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE: March 16, noon. Downtown Covington. Third annual parade featuring Irish wolfhounds, dancers, bands and the Kilts of Many Colors ending with an afternoon-long celebration. covingtoncelticclub.com.
SPRING TREE SYMPOSIUM: March 17, noon-3 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22049 Main St. The community’s Earth Day celebration is transformed into a “Go Green” event with plenty of giveaways. Free. (985) 373-7851 or abitapark.com.
CHEF SOIREE: March 17, 5-9 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Major fundraiser for at-risk youth in St. Tammany Parish featuring dishes prepared by the community’s leading chefs. $145. (985) 893-2570 or chefsoire.com.
JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: March 23-24, 3-7 p.m. Chateau Kole, 35090 Bishop Road, Slidell. The jazz great’s 27th annual fundraiser befitting Easter Seals and other local charities. $115. (985) 445-3380.
GRANDE ECHAPPE: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Apetrei, 829 Asbury Dr., Mandeville. Ballet Apetrei’s annual fundraiser featuring music by Dustan Louque and Margaret Herbert, performances by New Orleans Ballet Artists and plenty of food and drink. $50. (985) 624-3622.
WOOFSTOCK: March 24, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Dr., Mandeville. Peace, love and doggies! The Northshore Humane Society event features low-cost veterinary care and adoptions along with family fun. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
L’AMOUR: March 9, 7:30 p.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Conductor Earl Lee and featured violinist Byron Tauchi feature romantic works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bizet and others. $37-$20. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
STEVE PISTORIUS & THE SOUTHERN SYNCOPATORS: March 9, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall & Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. A salute to the music of Bunk Johnson launches the Dew Drop’s spring season. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
SUGAR BOMB: March 15, 5 p.m., Terra Bella Village, 141 Terra Bella Dr., Covington, Opening night of the spring concert series. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SUNSET ON THE LANDING: March 15, 6 p.m. Columbia Street Landing, 100 N. Columbia St., Covington. Opening night of the concert series. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ABITA OPRY: March 16, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Opening night of the spring season featuring the Steve Anderson Group, Big Easy Playboys, Fall River Station and Riverside Ramblers. $15. abitaopry.com.
WITNESS: March 17, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. Opening show of the Bayou Jam Series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MICHAEL GURT: March 17, 5 p.m. Christ Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The pianist performs as part of the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
FAURE REQUIEM: March 22, 7:30 p.m., and March 24, 4 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society presents an evening of French classics. $21, 10-under free. (985) 276-9335 or npassingers.com.
CHASE TYLER BAND: March 22, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Opening night of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
HELEN GULLET & WAZOZO: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BUSKER FESTIVAL: March 24, 11:30 a.m. Abita Springs Trailhead Park, 22161 Level St. The ninth annual festival honoring street musicians featuring Zach Bryson & the Meat Rack, The Bad Penny Pleasure Makers, Crazy Arms, Shake ‘Em Jazz Band, Dr. Bird and the Beak Division and Tuba Skinny perform for this event, which benefits the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
THEATER
PROOF: Friday-March 10. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE UNEXPECTED GUEST: March 9-24. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $19 adults; $17 senior/military; $14 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
LAURA: March 15-31. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MAMA MIA: March 15-April 6. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of Abba. $38-$30. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheater.com.
AUDITIONS
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTOP: March 10-11, 6:30 p.m. 30byNInety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through March 23. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Free. sttammanyartassociation.org.
ART SPEAKS: Daily through March 11. St. Tammany Parish Public Library, 555 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Art that evokes emotions and memory is featured. Free. slidellartleague.org.se
SALAD DAYS: Tuesdays-Fridays through March 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: March 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The monthly event featuring local artists. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: March 9, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Monthly evening of gallery sales and dining specials. Free. covla.com.
BOOKS
CHRIS YANOLE: March 9, noon. Barnes & Nobel, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses his book, “Lucky Enough,” and leads a writing exercise. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnobel.com.
KID STUFF
NATURE EXPLORERS: March 15, 29, 9:30 a.m. Bayou Lacombe Visitors Center, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Educational program for youngsters 6 and under about animals and their habitats. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana/
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Wednesday, 1 p.m. – Nature Walk & Titivation; March 8, noon - Storywalk! presented by the St. Tammany Parish public library; March 10, 2 p.m. — Backyard Garden Tea and Paddle; March 11, 6 p.m. — Line Dancing with Jeanne Schramm; March 12, 1 p.m. — Kundalini Yoga with Sally Dunn; March 22, 7 p.m. — Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; March 24, 8 a.m. — Dog Wag and Walk; March 26 — Twilight Bicycling on the Back Trails. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GUIDED CANOE TOURS: March 9. 9 a.m.-noon. Big Branch National Wildlife Refuge, Bayou Cane Boat Launch, Lacombe. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services offers free tours of Bayou Lacombe Equipment provided. (985) 892-2015.