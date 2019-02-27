Queen Samaritan LXVIII Glenda Drennan was welcomed to the Queens' Circle during a recent reunion luncheon at the Mayfair estate in Slidell. Drennan reigned over the Krewe of Slidellians with King Samaritan LXVIII Randy Fandal. Pictured at the gathering are, seated from left, Rosemary Clement, Dianne Sehmi, Monica Gates, Betty Holden, Naida Galloway and Catherine Bankston. Standing are Carol Wolfram, Kelly King, Holly Broom, Francine Wood, Jean Heyerdale, Drennan, Ellen Lamarque, Nell Laporte, Erin Stroud, Cheryl Landry, Kathy Jones and Diane Reine. The Slidell Women's Civic Club honors monarchs for a lifetime of community service. Tributes were also given the late Catherine Walker and Evelyn Wooten.