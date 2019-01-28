"Can I restrict my application for benefits and apply only for spouse’s benefits and delay filing for my own retirement benefit in order to earn delayed retirement credits?"
What? Huh?
That's an actual question from the FAQ page on the Social Security Administration’s website, and if questions like that one make your head spin, you're not alone.
But have no fear! COAST is here — to help provide answers to all your questions about Social Security.
Representatives from the local Social Security Administration office will be at the COAST Covington Activity Center, 19404 N. 10th St., on Feb. 6, and again at the COAST Slidell Activity Center, 610 Cousin St., on Feb. 20.
Both informative sessions have been scheduled from noon until 1 p.m. to make it easier for seniors still in the workforce to attend during their lunch break. The public is invited to attend either session, and no registration is necessary.
“A secure, comfortable retirement is every worker's dream,” said Maria Alvarez, an SSA public affairs specialist. “Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. If you’re among the 96 percent of workers covered under Social Security, you should know how the system works.”
For starters, knowing when to begin collecting Social Security can be a complex process that has a definite impact on your retirement years. Benefits are available beginning at age 62, but every year that you delay collecting increases the size of the check you receive. This can affect your benefits, your spouse’s benefits and benefits other dependents may receive.
There is plenty of good information on the Social Security Administration’s website, www.ssa.gov, but many of us prefer to ask questions of a human.
COAST is making that possible, though Alvarez suggests anyone planning to attend a presentation should first go to the SSA website and create a “My Social Security” account. Doing so will enable you to review your retirement information in advance, and Alvarez said that's really important.
Many people don’t realize that, for the average worker, Social Security will only replace about 40 percent of their pre-retirement earning.
Ouch!
To learn more about how Social Security factors into your retirement, plan to attend either of the upcoming COAST information sessions.