You might have heard that it’s LSU-Alabama week.
And the Saints have a pretty big game against the Rams coming up Sunday night.
Plus the high school playoffs are upon us.
Could there possibly be better time for some tailgating?
That’s the idea behind the St. Tammany Cancer Center’s 12th annual Survivors Day Celebration on Friday.
“We’ve been making this more of a picnic in the past,” said the center’s Melissa Hodgson. “But everybody’s in a good mood about the way the season’s going, so we decided, ‘Let’s do tailgating this time.’"
The free football-centric get together will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., appropriately enough, in the parking lot of the center, located at 1203 S. Tyler St. in Covington.
All cancer survivors, regardless of their stage of recovery and whether they were treated at the STCC, along with their guests are invited for hot dogs, hamburgers and the fixings. Entertainment will be provided, and the area will be appropriately decorated.
Those who have lost loved ones to cancer are welcome as well, if not to celebrate, to commemorate fighting the good fight and to thank those who helped them to do it, as well as to mark progress that’s been made against the disease.
Gridiron attire is encouraged, but not required. Expect staff members to be sporting the gear of their favorite team though.
While football is the theme, the key to the event is celebrating being one of 15 million cancer survivors in the United States.
Terry Bolleter, an eight-year breast cancer survivor, said the celebration is one she looks forward to.
“If I’m not sure about the date, I’ll call and ask,” she said. “I just enjoy so much seeing the people who tell me I’ve helped inspire them and seeing the others who inspired me.
“Sometimes you hear about those who didn’t make it through to the other side, and I always cry about it. But I’m very grateful to be cancer free and for all the ones who helped get me there.”
It’s also an uplifting experience for the staff of the cancer center, which includes services from Ochsner, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and St. Tammany Parish Hospital.
“It’s very emotional to reconnect with others, to see how their lives are going after years in some cases,” Hodgson said. “Some folks keep coming back year after year, and you’re always happy to see them, especially when you’re celebrating.”
That’s in large part because, Hodgson pointed out, treating cancer is such a challenging medical choice.
Although science continues to improve the chances of survival — and thus the increasing numbers — the ultimate outcome is still often negative.
Even just meeting patients for the first time, “creates a whole different kind of small talk,” she added, because there is usually a high level of anxiety, especially in the early stages.
Bolleter said she initially delayed beginning chemotherapy for a month before friends talked her into it. Now, she’s seven years cancer-free and enjoys helping others make the right decisions about their courses of treatment.
“Everybody’s cancer is different, but we can all talk about our experiences,” she said. “More than anything else, you become a friend to them.”
The same, Bolleter added, goes for the cancer center staff.
“You form such an emotional bond with them,” she said. “And even if you don’t see them as often, you want to celebrate coming through this with their help.”
The Covington Survivors Day celebration didn’t start out that way.
In its early years, it was an educational symposium where survivors and staff participated in roundtable discussions about what they could learn from each other.
To create a much-needed attendance boost, the day morphed into a picnic-style party.
That also struggled until someone had the idea to move it from the official National Cancer Survivors Day in June to the first Friday in November to avoid the hot weather.
The only surprise was that it’s taken this long for someone to think about tying it in with football.
For which Bolleter is happy.
“I like LSU,” she said. “And I love my Saints. I can’t wait to be there.”