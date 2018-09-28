When Mandeville City Councilman Michael Pulaski put his name up to fill a temporary vacancy on the council some years ago, he said the process was so unpleasant that he fears it might serve as a deterrent to people interested in serving on city boards or commissions.
He faced a barrage of questions from council members, and while the questions were not embarrassing, he said, the next phase was uncomfortable. Council members took a vote by raising their hands, and the first person they voted on got the appointment on a 4-1 vote, he said.
He said he wondered why he'd subjected himself to the process.
That's why Pulaski, along with Councilwoman Lauré Sica, pushed for a change in procedures for appointing members to city boards and commissions that Sica said will be far less awkward than the current method of voting up or down, starting with the candidate whose name comes first alphabetically.
The two proposed using a weighted scorecard that each council member would fill out after talking to the applicants. While those conversations would take place at a public meeting, Pulaski and Sica said the scorecards would be kept private. The person with the highest score would then face a council vote.
The proposal comes at a time when the city's Planning and Zoning Commission has had an unusually high profile, with months of meetings concerning the controversial Port Marigny mixed-used development.
That project was approved by the commission but ultimately rejected by the City Council. It is now tied up in litigation that prompted a closed-door council session Thursday and another one scheduled for next week.
The council recently adopted term limits for the commission, voting in January to limit members to two consecutive seven-year terms.
"I think more attention is being paid to Planning and Zoning appointments," Pulaski said Friday.
But the proposal offered Thursday triggered some dissent. The City Council was also slated to vote that night on a Planning and Zoning Commission appointment, and all four applicants for the position had come to the meeting, anticipating a decision.
"I wholeheartedly disagree with the timing, in the middle of an appointment," Councilman Clay Madden said. He said changing the process midstream wasn't fair to the people who had applied for the position.
He also disagreed that the current process discourages people from participating, pointing to the fact that four people were seeking the post. "I don't buy that it's so awkward that people don't want to apply," he said.
He urged the City Council to put the proposed changes in place for the next opening, and not this one.
Sica said the vote on the appointment could be deferred to next month. There's no rush, she said, since there's no vacancy on the board. Dennis Thomas, whose term is up, is applying to be reappointed.
Both Madden and Sica dug in their heels, with Sica declaring that if the process wasn't changed, she would refuse to vote on the appointment.
Ultimately, the council voted 3-2 in favor of switching to a scorecard, with Sica, Pulaski and John Keller voting in favor and Madden and David Ellis voting no.
The council then heard brief remarks from the four applicants: Thomas, Jeffrey Lahasky, Jeff Lyons and Leonard Rohrbough.
They'll be evaluated on a scorecard that gives the interview the most weight — a potential of 25 points. The council district where applicants live will be worth a maximum of 15 points, a decision that Sica said is intended to help ensure that all parts of the city are represented. Previous experience with planning and zoning issues and a knowledge of community issues and ordinances also carry a maximum of 15 points each.
Thomas, who has been on the commission 14 years, said that if he's reappointed, he will not seek another term.
"I'm the most conservative person on the Planning and Zoning Commssion," he said, adding that he will seek to enforce the city's comprehensive land use ordinance to the letter. "There are too many variances," he said.
Lahasky told the council that he has experience in residential and commercial real estate and has the knowledge to make objective decisions. He also said he's younger than most of the members of the commission.
Lyons stressed his commitment to public service, and Rohrbough said that he's dedicated to bettering his community and, as a retiree, has no potential conflicts of interest.
The person selected will be the first member of the Planning and Zoning Commission to face term limits.