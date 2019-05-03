There will be outside lane closures at both Eastbound and Westbound I-12 from La. 59 to La. 434 each day through May 18 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Crews will mill and pave the outside shoulder and lane for the project.
There also will be alternating single lane closures both Eastbound and Westbound of I-12 from Bayou Lacombe/LA 434 to Northshore Boulevard on the same dates and during the same times.
This is for crews to install new guardrails in the median at the underpasses throughout the project. Crews also will begin paving the final lift of asphalt for this project.
One lane will remain open at all times during both projects, there will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.