Bobby Garrett: 58, 20105 La. 36, Covington, DWI third offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving under suspension, improper lane use.
Deller Wilson: 38, 115 Canal St., Ponchatoula, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Benjamin Milligan: 42, 156 Hoover Drive, Slidell, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Paul Beebe: 38, 15300 Karrie Lane, Covington, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Nicholas Simmons: 42, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, unlawful presence of a sex offender, failure to register and notify as a sex offender, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Jamarcus Grant: 24, 113 West Stanley St., Hammond, first degree robbery, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Joshua Lane: 38, 1109 Short West Davis St., Bogalusa, theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things, forgery.
James Moorman: 27, 133 Woods Drive, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones.
Emily Hubert: 22, 42322 Atmore Place, Ponchatoula, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones.
Noah Lukinovich: 21, 1320 Montgomery St., Mandeville, expired MVI sticker, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Derrick Ginn: 49, 109 Heritage Circle, Slidell, parole violation.
Douglas Boos: 45, 121 5th St., Slidell, probation violation, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Joshua Cavanaugh: 42, 112034 La. 22, Ponchatoula, parole violation.
Paul Casborn: 66, 28071 Krentel Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Artemis Lee: 42, 206 Somerset Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Melissa Welch: 42, 475 Vireo Drive, Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container in motor vehicle, two head lights required.
Oliver Cousin: 23, 25645 West Elm St., Lacombe, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, contempt of court.
Sean Menne: 45, 1010 West Hall, Slidell, contempt of court, probation violation.
Anthony Carter: 29, 907 Van Buren St., Ellisville, Mississippi, illegal possession of a firearm by persons convicted of a felon.
Sean O'Toole: 47, 1268 Sycamore Place, Mandeville, violation of protection order.
Darius Jones: 21, 713 West 32nd St., Covington, battery of a dating partner.
Kelden Barnes: 26, 27144 Tag A Long Road, Lacombe, two counts of violation of protection order.
March 19
Stephanie Mathies: 41, 23069 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Austin Nunez: 23, 3526 W. Meadow Lake, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Krista Whiddon: 31, 19115 Holly Drive, Hammond, theft (misdemeanor.)
Luther Taylor: 61, 12343 Richardson Hill Road, Folsom, DWI first offense, switched plates.
Cody Morales: 31, 1828 Octavia Drive, Mandeville, DWI second offense, improper lane use, illegal window tint, open container in motor vehicle.
Jeffrey Lachin: 29, 114 Jane Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Cameron Blake: 20, 219 Pear St., Covington, disturbing the peace, illegal carrying of weapons.
Kendall Williams: 33, 1428 Allen St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Mark Johnson: 24, 967 Gause Blvd., Slidell, theft (felony).
John Inabinet: 36, 21246 La. 36, Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear, issuing worthless checks, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop/yield.
Angus Williams: 23, 719 N. Walnut St., Slidell, battery of a dating partner.
Joseph Williams: 63, 36061 Shady Lane, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug.
Marshae Navarre: 26, 58156 West St., Slidell, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, aggravated assault.
Victor Delrio: 30, 1105 Arrowood Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Susele Horadscek: 44, 48925 Bryan St., Abita Springs, fugitive.
Brian Ray: 51, 34457 West Dubusson, Slidell, contempt of court, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 20
Amanda Neff: 31, 73050 Putt St., Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Matthew Whittington: 35, 21 Coffee Drive, Chalmette, contempt of court.
Christopher Booker: 39, 700 College Ave., Panama City, Florida, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute.
Brek Pitcher: 28, 716 Lakeview Lane, Covington, fugitive.
Lynn Gauthreaux: 54, 9616 Luiani Drive, Diamondhead, Mississippi, DWI second offense, careless operation, no safety belts.
Ronald Bridges: 47, 1136 Mary Kevin Drive, Slidell, parole violation.
Milton Wilson: 61, 3008 Carey St., Slidell, parole violation
Nanci Barnes: 35, 10422 Richardson Road, Independence, probation violation.
Rodney Lowery: 27 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Christopher White: 43, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Gregory Johnson: 54, 25620 West Elm, Lacombe, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, driving under suspension.
Lois Willie: 43, 43200 N. Baham Lane, Hammond, contempt of court.
Bradley Rothschild: 39, 11550 La. 1078, Folsom, registration of sex offender.
Nicholas Winstead: 20, 25170 La. 435, Abita Springs, two counts of contempt of court.
Alexander Neitzer: 22, 4 North Azalea Drive, Covington, criminal trespass.
Trevon Watts: 23, 2972 Camellia Drive, Slidell, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of Schedule V drug.
Joshua Blaise: 27, 2349 Forstall St., New Orleans, identity theft.
Christopher Gatlin: 45, 21204 Barber Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Ashley Mackin: 32, 105 Kempsey Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Andrea Carter: 19, 106 Melanie Drive, Hammond, sixteen counts of simple burglary, theft of a firearm.
Matthew Daniel: 36, 19428 Section Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Riley Hartley: 24, 18194 Holly Ridge Drive, Hammond, theft under $1,000.
Ashlin Lewis: 20, 28035 RF Ball Road, Franklinton, theft under $1,000.
March 21
Germaine Dixon: 40, 37681 James Carter, Pearl River, housed for court.
Ahmed Baqer: 20, 5701 Bridget St., Metairie, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, proper equipment required on vehicles, failure to stop/yield, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, aggravated obstruction of highway of commerce, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, obedience to police officers; weights and standards.
Davion Norman: 27, 12484 South Hay Hollow, Folsom, simple burglary.
Gregory Ford: 39, 156 Emily Diamond Way, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Corey Stevens: 37, 127 Northam Court, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Walter Holmes: 46, 30222 N. Dixie Ranch Road, Lacombe, fugitive, probation violation.
Jocelyn Cincotta: 39, 26254 Sunrise Lake Drive, Lacombe, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michael Gilin: 27, 220 Spruce St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Dalton Hinson: 24, Buck Provost Road, Pearl River, theft of goods less than $500, aggravated flight from officer, aggravated assault with motor vehicle upon a peace officer, two counts of theft of goods less than $500, two counts of theft under $1,000.
Thomas Ricker: 51, 41489 West I-10 Service Road, Hammond, theft under $1,000, fugitive.
Russell Martin: 53, 221 S. Elm St., Warden, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without headlights, riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
Rebecca Hingle: 30, 8025 N. Lake Caddo Court, Slidell, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Louis Vitrano: 33, 3718 Arrowhead Drive, Slidell, two counts of simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Kimberly Chatellier: 44, 11109 Beaver Bluff Road, Bush, simple battery.
Chad Burnette: 37, 1954 HWY 22 West, Madisonville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adrien Villemuer: 64, 35317 Bond Drive, Slidell, issuing worthless checks.
Charles Hicks: 49, 232 Magnolia Drive, Picayune, Miss., two counts of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Nijah Route: 18, 1111 Audrey Lane, Covington, monetary instrument abuse.
Seth Biggers: 26, 72394 Pansy St., Covington, theft under $1,000.
Jeremy Beard: 39, 67000 Elizabeth Mae Lane, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Benjamin Rodrigue: 38, 150 Southern Oak Drive, Slidell, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Aaron Dunnaway: 37, 61177 24th St., Lacombe, contempt of court, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Ryan Legere: 17, 20 Dewberry Road, Covington, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of Schedule I drug, improper lane use.
March 22
Daniel Freeman: 50, 3700 Orleans Ave., New Orleans, probation violation.
Darrell Brewster: 66, 107 Cedar St., Madisonville, DWI second offense, careless operation, no insurance.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jamieson Creek Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Brette Harrison: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Clarence Sims: 24, 204 S. Park Lane, Covington, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of school, resisting an officer, failure to dim lights, no proof of insurance, driver must be licensed, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Ernest Williams: 25, 1613 Westminster Blvd., Marrero, distribution of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, attempted.
Raymond Bennett: 44, 701 W. Josephene St., Chalmette, fugitive.
Walter Mosely: 39, 812 Charles St., Mobile, Ala., distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, driving under suspension.
Christopher Burns: 46, 420 La. 22, Madisonville, contempt of court.
Ashante Eugene: 22, 433 George St., Avondale, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, theft (misdemeanor).
Akaisha Eugene: 20, 433 George St., Avondale, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, theft (misdemeanor).
Tyler Bonnette: 32, 651 Forest Loop, Mandeville, child endangerment penalty enhancement, improper lane use.
Megan German: 28, 4238 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Juwarren Martin: 19, 25551W. Spruce St., Lacombe, housed for court.
Lynn Champagne: 27, 1-3 W. Keathly Road, Widner, Arizona, probation violation.
David Warren: 50, 196 Cherrywood Lane, Pearl River, bank fraud, contempt of court.
Paul Bethe: 41, 4334 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault, two counts of contempt of court.
Robert Waterman: 35, 1200 Eagle Lake Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Sylvester: 34, 2029 Jay St., Slidell, contributing to the delinquency, illegal possession of firearms or carrying concealed weapon, illegally suppling a felon with a firearm.
Ashley McFadden: 45, 1724 Beth Drive, New Orleans, criminal trespass.
Cody Moity: 27, 119 Mangano Road, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ryan Domino: 30, 35578 Oak Ridge Ave., Slidell, improper lane use, distributing or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
March 23
Ian Young: 22, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, drug court sanction.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Roger Bijou: 67, 836 Lobelia Alley, Covington, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault.
Anthony Ford: 19, 836 Lobelia Alley, Covington, violation of protection order.
Arthur Wilamowski: 63, 62160 White Dove Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense, failure to stop/yield, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Marshall Guarino: 35, 159 Louise Drive, Mandeville, contempt of court, fugitive.
Tony Smith: 30, 36270 Nicholas St., Slidell, fugitive, contempt of court.
Michael Keppler: 24, 789 Pine Tree St., Slidell, violations of standards for cracked or damaged windshield, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Bruce Metz: 21, 143 Grosbender Place, Waveland, Texas possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug.
Christopher Jones: 52, 24176 Mearst Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi, theft (felony), contempt of court, theft of goods.
Jason Dritschel: 31, 144 Defiance Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Megan Alfonso: 31, 60274 Monique St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Fernando Mejia: 35, 61746 Bremermann Road, Lot 1, Lacombe, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Jenny Moran: 37, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II drug, violations of registration provisions, failure to register vehicle.
Elliot Fabre: 22, 2700 Mary St., Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Christopher Taylor: 21, 77046 Tantela Ranch Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Phillip Knight: 29, 12721 Lynn Road, Tampa, Florida, aggravated crime against nature.
Roxanna Wagner: 33, 81820 Hwy. 21, Bush, bank fraud.
Rickey Foster: 38, 25540 W. Spruce St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear, simple burglary.
March 24
Devin Pittman: 38, 59338 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Erica Cox: 34, 200 Chapel Creek Place, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use, establishing speed zones, improper turn, following too close, failure to change address on driver’s license within ten days.
Colby Casnave: 32, 22325 Caroline St., Mandeville, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dustin Guy: 23, 74200 Allen Road, Abita Springs, theft of goods less than $500.
Dionte Sylvas: 35, 2947 Harris Ave., Slidell, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, ignition interlock device offenses.
Aaron Guidry: 35, 1250 Whiteville Way, Niceville, DWI third offense, following too close, open container in motor vehicle.
Cain Marshall: 19, 72137 Joseph Road, Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Michael Ferrier: 48, 1480 Royal Palm Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Dereck Deliberto: 28, 11137 Lucius Lane, Hammond, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jason Courtney: 30, 79233 Booth Road, Folsom, violation of protection order.
Victor Navarro: 37, 13634 Granville St., New Orleans, resisting an officer.
Guerra Estuardo: 28, 1035 Lake Ave., Metairie, DWI first offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle, driver must be licensed.