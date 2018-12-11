Folsom’s mayor and aldermen will get a small pay increase in January if an ordinance introduced at their Dec. 10 meeting is adopted as expected next month.
The ordinance increases the mayor’s monthly pay from $650 to $800, and aldermen’s pay from $450 to $600 per month.
According to Alderwoman Jill Mathies, this would be the first pay increase for village elected officials in 18 years. All of the positions are part-time.
Aldermen also introduced an ordinance adopting a Municode rewrite of its existing code of ordinances.
Municode is a national company that assists governmental bodies in standardizing the language of their ordinances. Once the Municode text is adopted, all of the village’s ordinances will be available to the public through the Municode website, https://library.municode.com/.
Public hearings on both ordinances will be held at the village’s Jan. 14 meeting.
On budget matters, the board approved a change order authorizing the expenditure of an additional $30,645 on the village’s $2.5 million sewer system rehabilitation project.
The change order covers the cost of replacing and adjusting valves, culvert extensions, fencing of the Wes Burris lift station, and additional fill material.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Lance Willie, Mathies and Alderman George Garrett bid goodbye to Paulette Lee, who is leaving the board after serving a four-year term.
“Paulette, you will be sadly missed,” Willie told the departing alderwoman. Lee was also presented with a plaque in recognition of her service.
Lee, who did not run for another term, will be replaced by Shawn Dillon, who was elected on Nov. 6. Willie, Mathies and Garrett were returned to office in that election.
All four officials will be sworn in to office immediately before the January meeting.