FIELD OF SCREAMS: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Covington Recreation Complex, 4001 De Porres Road. Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail is transformed in a Halloween-themed trail — for 12 and older. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
DAY OF THE DEAD HALLOWEEN FEAST: Saturday. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Invade Sugar Skull Mountain. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
HOWL-O-WEEN: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Dog-and-kid-friendly costume party benefiting the Northshore Humane Society. $15. abita.com.
ROCKY HORROR: THE BIOHAZARD MUSICAL: 8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. An environmental twist on the horror classic. $22.50-$30. (995) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MONSTER MASH: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. Halloween festival featuring trick-or-treating, strolling characters, live music and more. $10 adults, $20 children. (985) 898-4435 or sthfoundation.org.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Coquille Park, 13505 La. 1085, Covington. Face-painting and other activities with the movie "Hocus-Pocus" showing at 8:30. Free (985) 892-8929.
PRE-HALLOWEEN PARTY: Oct. 20. Land O Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Costume contests and more. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 21. St. Anselm Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Trick-or-treating and costume contest. Free. (985) 845-7342.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Halloween-themed street party with classic cars and music. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Screening of the horror classic. $12. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 8 p.m. 26, 27, 28 and 30; midnight Oct. 26, 27, 30; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28; and 9 p.m. Oct. 31. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. $29 adults; $27 senior/military, $21 student. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
WE ALL SCREAM FOR HALLOWEEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder-mystery theater with a spooky twist. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadele.com.
BOO FEST: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct 27. Lakeview Regional Hospital, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. More than 70 haunted houses, costume contests and more to benefit special needs children of St. Tammany, $2 adults, $5 children. accesslouisiana.org.
SPOOKTACULAR: 11 a.m. Oct 27. The Grand Theater, 1950 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Trick-or-treating, games and a showing of "Casper" to benefit St. Jude’s. $5. (985) 641-8738 or grandtheater.com.
SUNSET SPOOKTACULAR: 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Mandeville Lakefront. The Louisiana Philharmonic and the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra present an evening of Halloween-themed music with the musicians and the audience appropriately dressed. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
TRICK-OR-TREATING ON THE COVINGTON TRAILHEAD: 10 a.m. to noon. Oct. 27. 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
PUMPKINS IN THE PARK: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Pumpkins and hayrides. Free. (985) 871-7171.
HALLOWEEN DANCE: 8 p.m. Oct. 27. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by LA2. $15. (504) 432-3095.
HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Land O Pine Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Trick-or-treating and more. $10, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
MILNE FALL FESTIVAL: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct 28. Milne Development Center, 1065 Milne Circle, Covington. Face painting, trick-or-treating and more. $5. (985) 327-6550 or milneds.org.
HALLOWEEN BASH WITH VINCE VANCE & THE VALIANTS: 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Heritage Park, Slidell. Annual closing event of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
ABITA SPRINGS HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Abita Springs Town Park, 22044 Main St. Free. townofabitasprings.com.
MADISONVILLE NOT-SO-SCARY SPOOK HOUSE: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. Trick-or-treating and Halloween party for kids. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.