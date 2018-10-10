Joel Sunsin and Cat Foerster are Brad and Janet in Cutting Edge Theater's 'Rocky Horror: The Biohazard Musical' starting Oct. 19. Tickets are $22.50-$30. (995) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.

8 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 26-27. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. An environmental twist on the horror classic. $22.50-$30. (995) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.c