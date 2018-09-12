COMMUNITY EVENTS
TRIVIA NIGHT: 7 p.m. Thursday. Abita Brewery, 166 Barbee Road, Covington. Form teams to challenge others. Free. abita.com.
BOGUE FALAYA RIVER SWEEP: 9 a.m. Saturday. Menetre Boat Launch, Fourth Avenue, Covington. Keep Covington Beautiful-sponsored cleanup while canoeing and kayaking the river. (985) 867-3652.
LIVE WELL, NORTHSHORE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Free cancer screenings for breast, colorectal, oral, prostate and skin cancer. (985) 276-6810 or marybird.org.
ST. TAMMANY CRAB FESTIVAL: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Two days of music, rides and more celebrating the tasty crustacean. $20 adults, 12 and under free. (985) 768-6969 or sttammanycrabfestival.com.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES DANCE: 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Music by Jake & the Nifty Fifties. $15. (504) 905-3031.
THEATER
MIKE SUPER: 7 p.m. Thursday, Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. Covington. The nationally known magician returns. $20. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
"MID LIFE, THE CRISIS MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21 and 28-29. Café Luke Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Getting old can be fun. $50 for dinner and show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
"MURDER AMONG FRIENDS": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 21-22. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Bob Barry’s 1975 twisted tale of a socialite wife, her husband and the theatrical agent who double deals with both. $32.50-$25. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MARK LOWRY: 6:30 p.m. Sunday. First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085, Covington. The singer, storyteller, humorist on his “What’s Not to Love?” tour. $15 advance, $20 door. fbccov.org.
MUSIC
OPERA ON TAP: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs. Showcasing local voice students plus members of the New Orleans Opera Chorus. Free. (985) 892-5837 or abitabrewpub.com.
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LPO: 6:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Beethoven's Ninth is the opening show of the Louisiana Philharmonic’s 2018-19 season in St. Tammany. (504) 523-6853 or lpomusic.com.
ABITA OPRY: 7 p.m. Saturday. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St., Abita Springs. The Steve Anderson Group, Big Daddy O, The Rayo Brothers and Albanie Faletta and her New Orleans Jazz Band lead off the fall season. $18. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
MEMORY THEORY DUO: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
DEBBIE DAVIS AND THE MESMERIZERS: 7 p.m. Saturday. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Opening night of the Jazz ‘N the Vineyards fall series. $10, 17 and under free. (985) 892-9742 or pontcharatrainvineyards.com.
DAVE JORDAN AND THE NLA: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
BAND CAMP: 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
TOM MCDERMOTT: 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The jazz pianist performs in the church’s third Sunday series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
ART
CHASING THE THING:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. "The River Fugue" series by Bernard Mattox. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociaton.com.
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Slidell Art League show at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Oct. 19-Nov. 14. Entry deadline is Oct. 17. (985) 640-7884.
DANCE
SQUARE DANCE KICKOFF PARTY: 7 p.m. Wednesday. 35386 Home Estates Drive, Covington. Free dance sponsored by the Tammany Twirlers. (985) 649-3968 or tammanytwrirlers.com.
SHOWCASE OF BALLROOM DANCING: 7 p.m. Friday. Bogue Falaya Hall, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Celebrating National Ballroom Dance Week with free lessons, more. $25 in advance, $35 at the door. (985) 966-0178 or mandevilleballroom.com.
FILM
"BAYOU MAHARAJAH": 7 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. A profile of musician James Booker launches the Pontchartrain Film Festival Tour. $10. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
AUDITIONS
BROADWAY SINGING COMPETITION: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
"TRIAL OF THE BIG, BAD WOLF": 6 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Lane. Show dates are Nov. 2-11. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
OZONE SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL: Submissions being taken for the songwriting contest being held in conjunction with the festival in Mandeville Oct. 20-21. ozonemusic.org.
KID STUFF
GOODNIGHT GOON: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 US 190, Mandeville. Parody of the beloved classic. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
GIRL SCOUTS DAY: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Children’s Museum of St. Tammany, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Girl Scouts and their guests can visit the museum a reduced fee.
OUTDOORS
LINE DANCING: 6 p.m. Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Jennifer Schramm instructs at the pavilion. Free. (985) 625-1238 or northlakenature.org.
OPEN AIR STUDIO IN THE WOODS: 10 a.m. Saturday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Mia Kaplan brings out the inner outdoor artist in you. $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. (985) 625-1238 or northlakenature.org.
DOG WAG AND WALK: 8 a.m. Sunday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Bring a four-legged friend to enjoy the nature trails. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
STAMPING CARDS: 1 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
INTRO TO PHOTO EDITING AND LIGHTROOM: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com,
ART HISTORY LESSON: 1 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
KINDNESS ROCKS: 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.