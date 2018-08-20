St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday morning in connection with a shooting in the Slidell area last month that left the victim critically wounded.
Deputies had responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 500 block of Sunset Drive at 12:30 a.m. on July 8 following a fight, according to Sheriff's Office news release.
They learned that there had been two separate fights between the shooting victim and another person. During the second fight, a third person, 31-year-old Maurice Williams, opened fire as the victim was driving away. He was struck by gunfire and underwent surgery at a local hospital.
Deputies had identified Williams as a suspect and executed a search warrant early Monday morning, with the assistance of the New Orleans Police Department, on a house in New Orleans where Williams was staying. They found Williams there and took him into custody.
He had several firearms and illegal narcotics in his possession, according to the Sheriff's Office news release, which said more changes are pending.
Williams was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail as a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish. He will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he will be booked for one count of aggravated second degree battery.