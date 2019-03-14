Fontainebleau High School continued its tradition of academic excellence when 120 students were inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony on Feb. 26.
It was the second highest number of inductees in the school’s history.
To be eligible for the National Honor Society, students not only must have a 3.5 GPA, but must contribute to the school and community by earning service hours. Members are inducted into National Honor Society based on four main qualities: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
"This year was special not only because it was one of the largest induction classes we’ve had at Fontainebleau High, but our new inductees have such a commitment to academics and community involvement," said Carole Tully, who along with Shelly Easterling, is a co-sponsor of the school's NHS.
"(It's) a true passion for service which makes them stand out as leaders among their classmates," Tully said.
NHS members assisted this year at the Abita Springs Water Festival and at the Lake Harbor Middle School Family Learning Night, partnered with the French National Honor Society in the St. Tammany Humane Society fund drive, and tutored fellow students at Fontainebleau High and Junior High, among other service activities.
Fontainebleau also took time recently to honor senior Christopher Le, who was named a National Merit Scholar Finalist.
This prestigious National Merit competition offers university scholarships from the National Merit Scholar Corporation. Only the top 1 percent of those who take the test in each state are named as semi-finalists, and of the 16,000 national finalists, less than half (7,500) will become National Merit Scholars.
These students must must take the PSAT and SAT, as well as complete an application consisting of essays, information about leadership positions, awards and extracurricular accomplishments.
Le scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, and 1560 of a possible 1600 points on the SAT. On the SAT 2, a subject test, Le scored perfect scores in molecular biology and math.
Le also has been a member of the FHS cross country team, president of Mu Alpha Theta math society and an officer of the National Hispanic Honor Society. He is a member of the World Cultures Club, Key Club and NHS.
Le plans to attend Harvard in the fall and major in molecular and cellular biology.