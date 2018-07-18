COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORTHSHORE HOME & GARDEN SHOW: Noon-8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Adults $6; 12-under free. (504) 710-8015 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
A TOUR OF THE COLONIES: 7-9 p.m. Friday. English Tea Room, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Indian cuisine is featured. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Southern Hotel, 426 E. Boston St., Covington. The West St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s “sophisticated summer soiree.” $150. (985) 892-3216.
WHITE LINEN NIGHT IV: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Land-O-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. Shop craft and food booths and listen to relaxing music. $10 adults. $8 kids. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
JEWEL OF MADISONVILLE: 7 p.m. Saturday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Gala and auction fundraiser for St. Anselm Church, with more than 50 restaurants participating and music by Groovy 7. $60. (985) 845-7342.
THEATER
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Café Luke Dinner Theater,153 Robert St., Slidell. The Neil Simon classic about a young couple in New York. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
TROLLS: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. King Poppy and Princess Peppy stave off the Bergens. (985) 640-0333 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
MUSIC
GLYN BAILEY: Noon Friday. English Tea Room, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington, Artists TBA. sunsetatthelanding.org.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. Friday. The Shack, 1204 W. 21st Ave., Covington. Free. (985) 888-6288.
MEMORY THEORY: 9 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
LOST IN THE '60S: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. The Blind Tiger, 37220 Lakeshore Marina Dr., Slidell. Free. (985) 707-1082.
DE JEUNE JAZZ TRIO: 6 p.m. Sunday. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. $5
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
ART
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 25. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and or/loaned by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SUMMER SHOW: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 18. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA’s 53rd annual national juried show. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
POTTERY WHEEL THROWING CLASSES: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays Aug. 2-23; 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays Aug. 4-25; St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St. $135, $125 for STAA members. sttammanyartassociation.com.
LANDSCAPE AND PORTRAIT PAINTING CLASSES: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 7-Sept. 25. Abbey Art Works, 73408 River Road, Covington. $180. alanflattman.com.
KID STUFF
HAPPY DREAMER: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Peter Reynolds’ new book on what it means to dream big and find happiness. Activities to follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoys the sounds and sights of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
ALL ABOUT NATURE BOOK CLUB: Noon Friday. Fontainebleau State Park. "Mozart’s Starling" by Lyanda Lynn Haupt is discussed. Free for members, $5 for non-members. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CRAFTY CARDS: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING ON GLASS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLICS: 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
KIDS DECORATIVE HAND DRAWING: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CROSS STITCH: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.