The St. Tammany Parish Library is gearing up for an out-of-this-world Summer Reading Challenge when “A Universe of Stories” launches May 24.
All ages are invited to read 12 hours over the summer to win prizes and to attend fun events.
Children to age 11 can register for Summer Reading by visiting their favorite library branch. Teens and adults can visit www.sttammanylibrary.org to register, play games and earn prizes.
The summer will also bring science, space, creative writing and music events for all ages to all of the library’s branches. For information about all of the Summer Reading events and the opening celebration, The Launch, visit bit.ly/STPLSRC19Events.
For information about summer reading, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
Events May 15-22
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “’Til the Well Runs Dry” by Lauren Francis-Sharma at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading to a trained therapy dog at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardeners Susie and Paul Andres will answer gardening questions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LACOMBE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Late Bloomers’ Club” by Louise Miller at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Spiess at (985) 882-7858.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.