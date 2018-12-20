Beating St. Paul’s for the first time in over 5,000 days, capturing a district championship for the first time in 15 years and hosting a winning a playoff game in 13 years.
Now, add the first power five signee at Slidell High in at least a decade, and the transformation of Slidell High football under Larry Favre is complete.
Favre’s best player on the 2018 Tigers, defensive back Ishmael Burdine, signed with the University of Missouri Thursday afternoon in the school’s library. The 6-1, 175-pound Burdine is a three-star prospect according to 247sports and is rated as the 13th-best prospect in the state of Louisiana according to those same rankings.
“Honestly there were times where I questioned whether or not we were going to get here as a program, but we have,” Favre said. “It is a testament to the 2018 seniors in which Ishmael Burdine is their leader. They wanted to do something different and they are the first group to buy in heart, body, mind and soul.”
Arguably the most sought-after recruit at Slidell High since Reggie Cooper in the late 80’s (who went to Nebraska), Burdine chose the Tigers over other power five offers that included Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Utah, Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas State, Kansas, Indiana, Baylor, Arkansas, Virginia and Mississippi State.
“I can remember being a freshman and just thinking that (signing day) would be so far away,” Burdine joked. “Now it’s here. It’s amazing how fast time goes by and I can’t believe I just signed a college scholarship to play football in the Southeastern Conference.
“I honestly didn’t believe I was capable of playing college football till around my sophomore year at Slidell High. Then I started to train and working and when I got that first offer, it just made me work that much harder. This is a great day and I just want to thank everyone who helped me get to this point.”
In addition to his exploits on the football field, Burdine excels just as much in the classroom. Set to enroll at Missouri in January, he is the first football player to graduate early from Slidell in the school’s 110-year history.
“I take a tremendous amount of pride in that,” Burdine said. “Working hard in the classroom is just as important as the work on the football field for your future.”
Meanwhile, Favre said he is already to starting to see the fruits of the work Burdine and the rest of the 2019 senior class have left in the Slidell High program.
“You have to always get better,” Favre said. “The juniors have taken control of the program and we haven’t even really started preparing for the 2019 season yet. They are coming to me with their goals and are taking control in the weight room.
“The core values and internal leadership are now set in this program. You just want to keep it rolling form there.”