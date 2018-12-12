Mandeville has been rated the seventh safest city in Louisiana by SafeWise, a research company that offers information and reviews on safety services and products.
Based on 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data, SafeWise compiled a list of the state's 20 safest cities.
Covington came in 18th on the list, and Slidell was ranked 20th.
Mandeville, listed at a population of 12,423, had 2.09 violent crimes and 21.73 property crimes per 1,000 people, according to the study. Of the crimes reported, 9.63 were violent, and 90.37 percent were against property.
Violent crimes include aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery. If there was a tie in the statistics, the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) was factored into the rankings, SafeWise said.
Covington, population 10,178, had 3.64 violent crimes and 30.26 property crimes per 1,000 people. Slidell, with 28,107 people, had 3.74 violent crimes and 43.55 property crimes per 1,000 people.
The top 10 safest cities in the study were:
- Patterson, population 6,105, with 0.16 violent crimes and 16.54 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Scott, population 9,092, with 0.77 violent crimes and 25.63 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Harahan, population 9,364, with 0.96 violent crimes and 13.46 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Springhill, population 5,064, 1.78 violent crimes and 31.60 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- DeRidder, population 10,939, with 1.83 violent crimes and 17.46 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Minden, population 12,615, with 2.06 violent crimes and 19.90 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Mandeville
- Carencro, population 8,763, with 2.17 violent crimes and 20.54 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Oakdale, population 7,697, with 2.34 violent crimes and 13.25 property crimes per 1,000 people.
- Gretna, population 17,908, with 2.35 violent crimes and 37.92 property crimes per 1,000 people.
The next 10 included, in order, Broussard, Jennings, Kenner, Ville Platte, Denham Springs, Breaux Bridge, Westwego, Covington, Port Allen and Slidell.
New Orleans was ranked the 44th safest metro city on the list.
Bridge lane closures
Alternating lane closures will continue on the Bayou Bonfouca Bridge on La. 433, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, while the lanes are being restriped.
Motorists should expect to encounter slower traffic. Emergency vehicles will have access.
As an alternate route, take U.S. 11 (Front Street) to U.S. 190 (Gause Boulevard West) to Carroll Road.
The work began Dec. 10-11.
Fire rating improves
St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 2's Fire Insurance Rating will be upgraded from a Class 5 to a Class 3 effective Jan. 7.
The fire district recently received news of the change from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, which evaluates fire departments to determine their fire protection capabilities. The association grades departments on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the best. The higher rating could mean a reduction in residents' insurance rates.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 2 Chief Randy Hess thanked the personnel who have worked hard over past few years to achieve the rating.
Residents can go to district headquarters at 424 La. 22 W. to pick up a copy of the official letter to give to their insurance company. Call the office at (985) 845-3330 for more information.
Apply for parish vendors' list
Parish government is accepting statements of qualifications through Dec. 21 from vendors offering professional services for the 2019 fiscal year.
“We want any qualified company to take part in doing business with parish government,” said Pat Brister, parish president. “We want businesses to take this opportunity to submit their (statements of qualifications) for consideration for our prequalified vendors list, where they will be evaluated for their expertise and experience.”
Individuals and businesses wishing to be considered can find the form on the parish’s website. All submissions will be considered for designation as prequalified professional vendors. Individuals and businesses will be notified with the results of their submission requests.