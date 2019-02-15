A motorcyclist from Mandeville died overnight after crashing into a tree off the roadway.
The wreck occurred Thursday on I-12 near LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish, according to a report from Louisiana State Police. Edward E. Schwarz, 53, was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center where he died.
Schwarz was travelling eastbound on I-12 when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit the tree. He was wearing a helmet.
Impairment is not suspected, LSP said, though a known medical condition could have been a contributing factor.