The Leadership Northshore Class of 2019 began its yearlong program Sept. 26 with a full morning of discussions and activities to learn more about their community and its needs. The discussion leaders were:
- Author John Case, discussing the history of Slidell
- Bruce Clement and Chris Nogues, who guided a boat ride down Bayou Liberty
- Michele Blanchard, discussing the nature of poverty
- Joan Archer, discussing the importance of etiquette and social skills.
The hosts of this first class were Bill and Sharon Newton. After lunch, the class moved to Slidell Little Theater to learn more about various community events in Slidell. Alex Carollo, director of cultural and public affairs for the City of Slidell, presented information about Slidell Cultural Affairs. This included details for numerous festivals and activities available for the Slidell community, such as the Bayou Jam Halloween Event with Vince Vance and the Valiants and the Slidell Movie Nights in Heritage Park.
Next, Fred Martinez talked with the class about the Slidell Little Theater and the joy that can be found through participating in local theater.
Before the class social, the Leadership Northshore Class of 2019 elected its class officers: Tisha Batuk, president; Stacey Boerner, vice president; Lisa Abshire and Anabel Baltrukevich, corresponding secretaries; Sonnet Ireland, communications secretary; Amy Thomas, social media coordinator; and Matt Parish, sergeant at arms.