St. Tammany Parish District 9 Councilman E. L. “Gene” Bellisario announced recently that he will seek reelection to the Slidell-area seat he's held for the past 11 years.
Bellisario, a Republican, currently serves as vice chairman of the board. He also chairs the monthly council's Agenda Review Committee.
Bellisario previously was presented the Alliance for Good Government Legislator of the Year Award, as well as the Slidell Republican Women’s Club Pearl Williams Superior Leadership Award. He also received the inaugural COAST (Council on Aging St. Tammany) Every Moment Counts Award for continuing community service.
Bellisario touted a family tradition of public service, and said holding regular public meetings with constituents has helped him address issues key to the district. Last year, he formed a work group to address ongoing problems with Tammany Utilities which supplies water to a portion of east St. Tammany. Bellisario said other issues he plans to address with the council include traffic increases on U.S. 190 since the opening of the Fremaux Town Center, as well as congestion at the I-10 /Gause Blvd. interchange.
Bellisario was a senior financial analyst for McDermott International Inc., prior to retirement. He served on the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning commissions for several years, worked to secure the successful passage of the parish’s Home Rule Charter form of government, and sat on the Implementation Committee of New Directions 2025, which was established to help the parish transition between styles of government. He's also a Leadership Northshore graduate.
Bellisario has previously chaired the Slidell Memorial Hospital Nominating Committee, as well as the SMH Appointing Authority. He is one of the parish council delegates to the St. Tammany Parish Fire Chiefs Association.
In addition, Bellisario is a member of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce's Public Policy Committee, a board member of Safe Haven, the parish's 911 Communications District, the St. Tammany Commission on Families.
Bellisario is a member of the St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church Multicultural Committee, and he is active with the church's Good Samaritans Ministry, where he is the social advocate and has chaired the “Raising the Roof for Charity” committee. He also heads the church's ushers ministry, is a member of the St. Luke’s Men’s Club and Knights of Columbus. He is an active member of the church’s new Safety Committee, as well.