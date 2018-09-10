25 years
Mayor Keith Villere of Covington discussed the future of the downtown area recently, and it looks like October will be the month several long-term improvements begin to manifest themselves. Parking was the main point of concern but the mayor said that while there was enough parking in the downtown area, it just wasn’t well known and publicized. The historic ox lots are used for parking but newcomers didn’t know what they were, one participant at the mayor’s forum at The Market stated. The mayor felt ox lots, square parking areas in the middle of each downtown block, would be used by merchants and their employees to park, leaving the street curb parking for customers. Several ox lots have been improved recently, and another one or two will be coming along in October, the mayor said.
50 years
The new sub-courthouse in Slidell will be ready for use by most of the departments of the parish, beginning next Monday. Sheriff George Broom will convert the quarters into use at midnight Sunday, along with the parish juvenile department of Officer Don Bowman. The registrar of voters and assessor’s offices were opened for use there Tuesday of this week. The clerk of court will require a little more time before he is completely ready there. The building, formerly Our Lady of Lourdes School, is located at 2045 Second Street in Slidell. The largest single office will be of Sheriff Broom and will include a 4-cell jail. Also to be in the new courthouse are offices for the district attorney and police jury.
75 years
Wednesday afternoon the force of deputies, in cooperation with the city police, made a raid on loafers and loiterers in several sections of the city and as a result, the parish and city jails are crowded with men who were picked up. The city and parish officials state that this is only the beginning of the arrests and as fast as loafers are found around the well-known resorts, they will be picked up. Unless they can find some gainful employment, they will be arrested every time the officers find them.
100 years
The War Department has sanctioned a national uniform for the United States Boys’ Working Reserve, according to information received by State Director Harris from H.W. Wells, associate national director of the organization. This uniform will be both durable and attractive and its distinctive features will make it easily recognized as the uniform of patriotism for those Louisiana boys who are so situated that they can enroll in the Reserve and render valuable agricultural assistance to the Government in it prosecution of the war.
125 years
The hogs are going to extremes. They are not content to root up the streets and gutters, but last Tuesday night they tried to root up the hitching post in front of our office. This post is private property and we call upon the Town Marshal to take the hogs up and have them advertised for sale. We will do the work cheap for cash, and in that way get even with the rooters. Besides, it creates a bad impression in the minds of people (who are constantly coming into our office to pay their subscription) to see the ground in front and around the hitching post all rooted up by hogs. If reflects upon the town and must be stopped.