Archbishop Hannan moves to 3-0 after big win over Pope
Rushing for 380 yards as a team, Archbishop Hannan scored 31 points in the first quarter on its way to a 59-0 blowout victory over Pope John Paul II on Sept. 14 at The Cage in Covington.
Receiving the opening kickoff, Victor Harvey returned it 64 yards for the Hawks. One play later, senior quarterback Dawson Millen took it in from 22 yards out to give Hannan an 8-0 lead.
On the Jaguars' first play from scrimmage, Hannan recovered a fumble and made it 16-0 when Brendan David scored five plays later from 5 yards out.
Hannan then stopped Pope John Paul II on the fourth down, starting its third consecutive possession inside Jaguar territory. Jake Dalmado all but put the game out of reach midway through the first quarter when his 1-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 48-yard run to make it 24-0.
Dalmado finished the game with 98 yards rushing on only eight carries and a pair of scores.
“When it starts rolling like that, it is fun to play football,” Dalmado said. “(Hannan coach) Scott Wattigny just preaches no matter what is happening in the game to bring it 100 percent every play, and I think we showed that tonight.”
The game was played with a running clock in the second half.
“It’s a different 3-0. We are moving in the direction we need to,” Wattigny said. “I think we are right where we need to be and continue to head in the right direction.”
Walker beats Slidell in shootout
Combining for 41 points in the final 4:17 of the game, Slidell High and Walker went toe-to-toe in a high-scoring affair that saw the Tigers fall 40-38 on the road in Walker.
The game featured a little bit of everything, including a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Slidell’s Ishmael Burdine at the 1:30 mark that put Slidell (1-2) back in front 31-28.
Finally there was a penalty against Walker on the game’s last timed play. That gave Slidell one more play, and Jacob Guidry threw a 17-yard TD pass to Kadin Bech. But there were no more plays … just the final 40-38 score.
Guidry completed 14 of 23 passes for 199 yards and a TD for Slidell, while Harlan Dixon ran for a game-high 131 yards on 23 carries with two TDs.
Lakeshore runs regular season winning streak to 15
Junior running back Maximus Lowery rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown as Lakeshore defeated Hancock County of Mississippi 28-7.
“Every one of those yards was due to my offensive line,” Lowery said. “But the defense played lights out tonight. Our special teams have saved us all season.”
Lakeshore took the opening possession and drove 60 yards in eight plays. Parker Orvin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Jack Gettys added the first of his 4 extra points to give the Titans a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.
“We have been preaching execution all season,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “We have moments of being good, and then moments not so good.”
Brendan Perry blocked a Hawks punt, and Adam Randolph scooped it up and raced 32 yards for a touchdown. Gettys’ extra point made the score 14-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
After a missed Hancock County field goal, Lakeshore then drove 80 yards in seven plays, and Lowery capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to make the score 21-0 with 8 minutes left in the first half.
Bulldogs blow 16-point lead in road loss to Denham Springs
In search of its second consecutive victory, Fontainebleau was unable to take advantage of 283 yards on the ground from Iverson Celestine, falling to Denham Springs on the road 37-29.
Yellow Jackets running back Tre Muse’s 12-yard touchdown with 6:32 left in the game gave Denham the lead for good.
Fontainebleau led for most of the night, including 12-6 at the half.
And the Bulldogs led 29-13 after what appeared to be an unraveling by Denham midway through the third quarter.
First, Greyson Froberg sacked the Denham quarterback in the end zone for a safety after a botched pitch resulted in a 20-yard disaster. Then, after Marvin Lange returned the ensuing kick 41 yards, Celestine broke free for a 43-yard touchdown.
At that point, Celestine had rushed for 270 yards on 28 carries, including a 50-yard TD. However, he was held to 13 yards on six carries the rest of the way.
Turnovers doom Covington chances in loss to Dutchtown
Playing without starting quarterback Sheldon Baham, Covington lost a pair of fumbles and was intercepted three times in a 19-16 loss at home to Dutchtown at Jack Salter Stadium.
Covington's offense never got going in the first half, getting just two first downs, punting three times and turning over the ball twice on interceptions and once on downs.
Dutchtown, meanwhile, mixed the pass and run. Monroe scored again with 3:58 left in the first half on a 7-yard run. The Griffins missed the extra point but led 13-0.
Covington did not roll over, though, storming out of the locker room determined to make it a game. The Lions forced Dutchtown to punt on its first possession, then dominated the rest of the quarter.
Covington drove 81 yards on 14 players (including 13 runs) and capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown by Edgerrin Cooper, who also dove in for the 2-point conversion to cut the lead to 16-8.
After another three-and-out by Dutchtown, Covington got the ball back on its own 29. Cooper soon ran it in from 16 yards away and again converted the 2-point run to tie the game at 16.
Dutchtown took back the lead for good when Hayden Sosa hit his second field goal of the game — this time from 26 yards — to give the Griffins a 19-16 advantage.
Northlake Christian falls to 0-3
Bad luck continues to haunt the Northlake Christian Wolverines as they fell to 0-3 on the year after a 14-6 loss to Resurrection Catholic (Miss.) at Wolverine Stadium.
After they stalled on their first drive of the game, the Wolverines turned the ball over on an interception and a fumble recovery by the Eagles on their next two possessions.
Resurrection Catholic finally got on the scoreboard with a two-play drive that saw Eagle quarterback Jacob Galle hit Javid Shadwick with a 54-yard touchdown pass with 6:55 left in the half.
“We made too many mistakes out there tonight on offense and defense,” said NCS running back Blain Gros. “We are looking to bounce back next week and get that first win.”
Gros was the leading rusher for the Wolverines with 60 yards on 22 carries and a 2-yard touchdown run that came with 2:59 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles (3-1) answered on their next series going 63 yards on eight plays ending with an 8-yard touchdown run by Terrance Spivey to up their lead to 14-6.
Robin Fambrough, Jason Russell, Dave Woodall and Scott Hotard contributed to this report.