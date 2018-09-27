Lance Benjamin II was 20 years old and working at McDonald’s when Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz asked him to interview for an open position with the police department.
That might seem odd, but Benjamin already had proven he had the chops to be a first responder.
Benjamin enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 2011 when he was senior at Covington High School, and two months after he got his diploma, he traded his cap and gown for Army fatigues. He reported to Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina, then Fort Lee in Virginia, and finally to Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse.
But despite his time in the Reserve, Benjamin hadn’t yet put his training to use full-time. Then, a friend who works with the City of Covington encouraged him to apply for an officer’s job with the CPD.
Benjamin did, and the chief came calling a few days later.
Lentz, who only recently had been named chief, saw something in Benjamin that told him the kid from West 29th Street had the makings of a good law enforcement officer.
“He’s a guy that when he smiles, he lights up a room,” Lentz said of Benjamin, who’s now 25.
“Lance has a great attitude. I changed my hiring philosophy years ago, and I started looking for people like him with people skills. I can train him and give him the (police) skills he needs to do this job.”
Benjamin was hired by the CPD only days after he turned 21, and he worked the Covington beat for three years before another opportunity called.
This time, an instructor at Fort Lee encouraged him to apply for the Army Special Forces. Again, Benjamin made a life-altering decision, and he soon learned he was heading to Afghanistan for 400 days.
His alerted his supervisors at the police department, but he also had to let his wife, Melana, know he’d been selected for more than a year of overseas duty. Leaving behind their two young boys was the hardest part of the change, Benjamin said.
“I was able to communicate with my family (via Face Time) every three of four days,” he said. “That helped keep me grounded, but it definitely was hard with them only knowing me through the phone.”
Benjamin was the main logistician for moving supplies throughout Afghanistan, and he was attached to three different Special Forces units there. He was stationed at Bagram Air Base, which is a safe place by wartime standards, but it wasn’t uncommon for Taliban insurgents to fire mortars into the base from time to time, sending the soldiers scrambling.
Benjamin said that besides enemy fire, just being away from loved ones and usual surroundings for 13 months takes its own toll.
“(Going overseas) was easier for me than some of the others,” he said. “I was gone for a month or so when I was training in the Reserves. But some other guys had a difficult transition. Being part of the police department, you learn a lot of ‘soft skills’ on the job — talking, presenting yourself well to others. Those things helped me out a lot over there.”
Benjamin finished his deployment in August, and he returned to Covington in mid-September. He said he didn’t believe his return “was for real” until his plane left Frankfurt, Germany, headed for Fort Bliss in Texas.
Benjamin spent the past few weeks catching up with his family, and marveling at how big his boys have grown since he’s been gone. Lance III is 4 now, and Langston is 1.
“When I left, he was only 4 months old,” Benjamin said of his youngest son. “Now he’s walking around, talking a little. It sure is different than seeing him on Face Time.”
Benjamin officially returned to work at the CPD on Oct. 1. While overseas, he was promoted to sergeant during a teleconference held at City Hall this summer. He said he was surprised by the promotion, but he’s eager to learn any new duties that come with the position.
“I’m not afraid of challenges,” he said. “I get that from my mom (Tyra Bradford.) She’s strong and has been a stabilizing figure for me.”
Lentz said Benjamin’s track record indicates he’ll not only rise to the challenge but emerge looking for another.
“Lance has a really bright future,” Lentz said. “He’s a good cop with a good heart. He’s community involved and he cares. That’s the type of policeman you want.”
Sgt. Lance Benjamin II of the Covington Police Department will ride in the St. Tammany Parish Fair as a special guest of honor. Look for him when the parade rolls through Covington on Oct. 5.