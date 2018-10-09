The Folsom Board of Aldermen unanimously approved plans for the proposed Meadow Farms Subdivision on Quaglino Road at its Oct. 8 meeting.
The 37-acre subdivision is being developed on land purchased by members of the Mendheim family last November and annexed into the village in August. It will consist of eight single-family lots that the Mendeims say will be suitable for use as “mini farms.” Restrictive covenants will regulate land use and architectural styles.
The board also approved a change order for the La. 25 water-main relocation project that will provide additional valves, allowing maintenance and repairs to be conducted without shutting down the entire water distribution system.
The change order adds $14,900 to the project budget, but village engineer Jay Pittman says that because of savings elsewhere, the project should cost just $1,000 more than the original estimate of $160,000.
The water main is being moved to allow the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to add a center turning lane to the highway.
Aldermen also authorized Mayor Lance Willie to enter into an agreement with Avenu Insights and Analytics to administer the village’s occupational licensing process for a fee of $12 per license.
In addition, the company will conduct a “discovery/recovery” process to identify unlicensed businesses and bring them into compliance. It will be paid a contingency fee of 50 percent of any additional revenue that the process generates. The agreement will run through Dec. 31, 2019, and may be extended if the village is satisfied with the results.
Aldermen also approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with Recreation District 12, which operates Magnolia Park on village-owned land west of town on La. 40. The agreement calls for the village to provide a free water supply for a planned splash pad.
Also of note, village clerk Andree Core has been designated a Louisiana Certified Municipal Clerk. Core completed the requisite three-year training program last year and was awarded her certification by the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association last month.