COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
A TASTE OF COVINGTON: Wednesday to Sunday. Various times and locations. The annual festival of wine, food, music and art featuring special events each evening. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofcovington.org.
FILMMAKER: 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Fontainebleau High School auditorium, 100 Bulldog Dr., Mandeville. Suicide survivor, storyteller and filmmaker Kevin Hines relates his survival story. Presented by NAMI of St. Tammany. (985) 626-6548 or namisttammany.org.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: 5 p.m. Friday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Jeff Cryer’s Traveling Fun Show performs. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON PUPPY PARK: Grand opening, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; regular hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 317 N. Jefferson Ave. Free hot dogs, nail clipping and treats along with the Lucky Dog Band to celebrate the city's newest meet-and-greet location for dogs. Free. (985) 892-1206 or covla.com.
KELLY MILLER TRAVELLING CIRCUS: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. 39576 Pump Slough Road, Pearl River. The Pearl River Lions Club presents two performances. (985) 788-6665.
SUNSET AT THE PARK: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Madisonville Park. Entertainment by Big Daddy O and food and drink provided by the Friends of the Madisonville Cemetery. Free. townofmadsonvlle.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: 5 p.m. April 18. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform, Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
HATTITUDE GARDEN PARTY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20. Pinewood Plantation Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Covington. The women of Zeta Phi Beta sorority honor those in Slidell and greater St. Tammany who have made an impact through their services. Proceeds fund the Zeta Zenith awards to deserving local students. $50. estchamber.org.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: 5 p.m. April 25. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARY: 6 p.m. April 26. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a live DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON ANTIQUES & UNIQUES: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27-28. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The two-day spring festival featuring street vendors, antiques and food and drink specials. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAWFISH COOKOFF: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. The Hospice Foundation of the South’s 16th annual event featuring 60 teams competing to make the best crawfish dishes, plus music and kids events. $30 advance, $35 at gate. (985) 643-5470.
CRAWFISH COOKING FOR A CAUSE: 11 a.m. April 27. Mandeville Lakefront. All-you-can-eat crawfish benefiting local families afflicted by catastrophic diseases. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. crawfishcooking.com.
GULF COAST VETERANS ARTS FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The inaugural event. (985) 781-3600.
ST. TAMMANY COLLECTORS COM: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. Clarion Inn, 910 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Big show featuring toys, action figures, records and other collectibles. Meet the voice of Scooby Doo, Scott Innes, and John Anderson, of "Stranger Things" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." $5. sttammanycollectorscom.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 27. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
GIROD STREET STROLL: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 27. 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Food and drink sampling at local shops featuring live music and more. $35. oldmandevillebiz.com.
BAYOU BARKFEST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. All you need for your dog including a pet parade and adoptions. Free. (985) 781-3650 or nortshoreharborcenter.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 3. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary.
RED, WHITE & BLUE MASQUERADE: 7 p.m. May 10. The Harbor Center, 110 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Bring It Home Northshore’s annual fundraiser to benefit children of deployed and deceased military members featuring an open bar, live entertainment and more. $75, $65 for military. bringithomens.org.
OLD MANDEVILLE HISTORIC ASSOCIATION MOTHER’S DAY TOUR: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 13. Starts at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St. The OMHA’s 10th annual event featuring self-guided tours of some of Mandeville’s historic homes. Proceeds go to the association’s restoration projects. $20. (985) 626-4975 or oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: 7:30 p.m. Friday. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Cellist Julian Steckel makes his Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra debut with Beethoven’s symphony plus works by Peter Schickele and Sergei Prokofiev with a pre-concert talk by the conductor. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHUBBY CARRIER: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
FOUR UNPLUGGED: 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
BOTTOMS UP: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
ROCK IT PRODUCTIONS: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
SGT. PEPPER'S: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Beatles tribute band performs as part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
BIRCH PEREIRA & THE GIN JOINTS: 7 p.m. April 18. Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. April 19. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington. Artists TBA. sunsetatthelanding.org.
THE NEW ORLEANS COTTONMOUTH KINGS: 6:30 p.m. April 20. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SHEAUXDOWN: 7 p.m. April 20. Land-0-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or lopcg.com.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: 6:30 p.m. April 20. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. The Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: 7 p.m. April 20. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Three Rivers Cooperative, David Bivens, The Wasted Lives and Dr. Bird and the Beak Division perform. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BABY & THE BRASSHEARTS: 6:30 p.m. April 26. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH: 8 p.m. April 26. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Local artists join to present a tribute to one of the world’s best-loved songwriters. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: 6:30 p.m. May 3. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
B STREET BENNIE: 6:30 p.m. May 3. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 6. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual "Some Enchanted Evening" twilight concert in Slidell featuring familiar favorites. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
NORTHSHORE PICNIC WITH A PURPOSE: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 12. Fontainebleau State Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Safe Haven Foundation presents this event to promote Family Promise Day. Prepared seafood and non-seafood options will be served, with music by Four Unplugged. $25, $15 for 18-under. (985) 630-2014.
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: 6:30 p.m. May 12. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: 6:30 p.m. May 12. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Dr., Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual Swingin' in the Pines outdoor spring concert in downtown Covington featuring familiar favorites. Rain date is May 13. Free. (504) 523-6350 or lpomusic.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
MAMMA MIA!: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 19. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of ABBA. Tickets start at $27. (985) 649-3727.
THE SPARKLY CLEAN FUNERAL SINGERS: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Musical comedy starring Lori Molinary, Paul Page, Arianne Poole and Ladson Poole. $45. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
SISTER ACT: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, April 26-May 12. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28 adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, April 27-May 12. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
BEYOND THERAPY: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, May 3-19. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
SLT PATRON PARTY: 7 p.m. Friday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Announcing the 2019-20 season Patrons, free; members and non-members, $15. (985) 893-1671 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
AUDITIONS
STEEL MAGNOLIAS: 6:30 p.m. May 26. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town returns to the Northshore. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
'LA FEMME': Weekdays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, through May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St. "Noel Rockmore: Portraits & Passions." (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SPRING FOR ART: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Covington. The St. Tammany Art Association presents an evening of dining and gallery specials featuring live music. (985) 892-8650. sttammanyartassociation.org.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES: Opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday. Exhibition dates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, through May 25. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. The STAA presents an exhibition featuring the works of Northshore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz, reacting to the impermanence of life, nature and fame. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
LESLIE BOUDREAUX: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 18. Mandeville City Hall, 3101 E. Causeway Approach. The works of artist of the month Leslie Boudreaux, a Mandeville resident who specializes in acrylics and mixed media. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
EN PLEIN AIR EXHIBITION: Opening reception, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 26; show and sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27-28. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St. The annual exhibition featuring more than 20 local landscape artists. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 892-0711 or trailheadmuseum.org.
ARTS & EATS ART WALK: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 27. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Arts, food and music. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociaation.org. (985) 892-8650.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Honoring Slidell Memorial Hospital for 60 years community service this is a judged show. Take in is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 10 at the hospital. Show reception and awards are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 12. Show runs through May 8. slidellartleague.org.
FILM
A MAN & HIS TRUMPET: THE LEROY JONES STORY: 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dew Drop Social Hall and Jazz Club, 430 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Screening of the Cameron Washington-directed documentary about the beloved jazz trumpeter from New Orleans featuring interviews with Harry Connick Jr., Terrence Blanchard and others, followed by a talkback session with Washington and Jones himself. Free. dewdropjazzhall.org.
DANCES
OZONE SQUARES: 7:30 p.m. Monday. Greater Covington Center. 317 N. Jefferson St. Andy Petere is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
BREN DANIELS: Noon to 2 p.m. April 20. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses and signs her books, "What Jesus Says About It" and "A Little Girl Named Destiny Who Loves to Pray." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
STORYTIME: 11 a.m. Saturdays. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. April 13: "Pete the Cat’s Big Easter Adventure." April 20: "Fresh Princess." April 27: "What Do You Do." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sunday. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. (844) 866-1907 or southernhotel.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JUNIOR RANGERS DAY CAMP: April 22-26. Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Campers will explore nature while enjoying a variety of outdoor activities such as canoeing, fishing, wildlife observation, hiking and more. $65. (985) 882-2025.
CHALK FEST: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4. Children's Museum of St. Tammany, 21404 Koop Dr., Mandeville. The inaugural event offering local youngsters the opportunity to display their skills at chalk drawing. Prizes offered for best elementary artist, best high school artist, best in show and others. $25 per square. Chalk provided. cmstkids.org.
BOGUE CHITTO YOUTH FISHING RODEO: June 9. Pearl River Turnaround, Exit 11, I-59. Children ages 4-12 will enjoy a morning of fishing with a chance to win prizes, with proceeds going to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. All children will receive a T-shirt, rod and reel, bait and lunch. $20. Registration is now open. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana/
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: Upcoming events: 1 p.m. Wednesday, and April 17 and April 24: Nature Walk and Titivation. 6 p.m. Monday: Line dancing. 7:20 p.m. April 18: Marshmallow hike and melt. Noon April 26: Story walk. 8 a.m. April 28: Dog wag and walk. 6 p.m. April 30: Bicycling the trails. Noon May 3: All About Nature Book Club. 10 a.m. May 11: Open air studio in the woods. U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.