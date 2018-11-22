THANKSGIVING FEAST: Slidell's annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Gause Blvd. Volunteers are needed to help prepare 1,000 meals and delivery drivers are also needed. For those who need a meal, contact the hot-line number for deliveries, (985) 326-9849. You can also use the email account, slidellthanksgiving@gmail.com, to request a meal or to volunteer.
SILENT AUCTION SET TO END: The Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of more than 70 preowned books and selected media items related to World War II, ending at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Items are on display at the library, 555 Robert Blvd. Bids must be made in person but winners do not have to be present. For more information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SANTA BREAKFAST SPONSORS SOUGHT: The Youth Service Bureau is seeking sponsors for the upcoming "YSB Your Santa Breakfast" at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Breakfast features beignet bites, breakfast wraps and loaded grits, storytelling with author Tracie Schafer presenting “The Greenest Tree,” holiday craft-making, train rides, “reindeer games” and visits with Santa and a souvenir photo. Tickets are $15 for children, with limited reservations available. Admission for parents is free, with optional breakfast tickets available. For reservations, visit www.YSBWorks.com/Santa.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The Northshore Mandeville Kiwanis Club will host, with takeout available, and photos with Santa at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fontainebleau High School Cafeteria, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville. $5. Call (985) 624-7293 for information.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
AUTHOR SIGNING: Christopher Pena, author of "Death Over a Diamond Stud," the second book in his trilogy on true crime, will appear at two St. Tammany Parish Library locations — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. The book looks at the murder of newly elected New Orleans District Attorney J. Ward Gurley. For more information, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
TENNIS TOURNAMENT: STARC and Children's Wish Endowment will be the beneficiaries for the annual tennis tournament Wednesday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Dec. 1, at Cross Gates Athletic Club, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Registration is $40 per person or $80 per team plus one can of U.S.T.A.-approved tennis balls. For information, call (985) 643-7455 or (985) 640-6695.
ARTS FEST: The Holiday Festival of Arts is planned for Sunday, Dec. 2, in downtown Covington. The Northshore Cultural Economy Coalition, a parishwide organization, spearheads the event. Entry is free but the event is juried. Visual and literary artists and organizations can register at www.northshorecec.org/registration.
FAMILY APPRECIATION DAY: A veterans' appreciation day and viewing of the traditional Army-Navy gridiron matchup will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16, 2031 U.S. 190 West, Covington. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, plus silent auctions and raffles. In addition, memorial name plaques can be purchased for the Memorial Wall. Soft drinks will be sold. For more information, contact Ralph J. Barras at (985) 892-1064.
LIBERAL LIBATIONS: Drinking Liberally, a discussion group of like-minded people, meets on the second Thursday each month. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, at Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. There will be holiday books and $5 sealed bargain boxes with 20 hardback books in each. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gamil.com.