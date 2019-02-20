PASTOR'S ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Norman J. Farve's 11th anniversary will be celebrated at a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and at a service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. Tickets for the banquet are $10-$25. Cynthia Plummer will speak on "I Am Covered Ministry," and Vicar Jenette B. Stokes will speak at the service on "A Leader Appointed by God."
MOTHERHOOD STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at (504) 220-4626 or the church at (985) 892-2422.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: St. Anselm Catholic Church will sponsor Theology on Tap for young adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21 and March 7, at Chimes Restaurant, 19130 W. Front St., Covington. Speakers begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are self-serve. For information, call (985) 845-7342.