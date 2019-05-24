Bill Binnings sits in the corner of his bronze foundry, his wire-framed glasses perched on the bridge of his nose.
This is how he starts every day, “thinking it out” in an upholstered armchair that sticks out against a backdrop of partially completed sculptures and the rubble of old castings that litter the floor.
The road to Binnings’ studio of 11 years is a long one. Surrounded by overgrown trees and gravel roads, Binnings’ foundry, located west of Covington, is something most passersby wouldn’t even notice.
But in March, the building with no formal address was the target of what Binnings calls an orchestrated burglary performed by someone who not only knew him but also was familiar with the space where he creates some of the most renowned public art in St. Tammany.
He took a long pause before speaking deliberately about the crime.
“I interacted with this space before as (it) being a very secure, peaceful place," Binning said. "For two years, I didn’t even have doors on the studio and I never lost a screwdriver.
“(But) they stole that. I don’t have that sense anymore.”
Binnings had a piece in the kiln on March 8. The three-day process required him to check the mold every eight hours, no matter the time of day. He wandered in and out of the studio late into the night, and it wasn’t until about noon March 9 that he realized something was amiss.
“I just started noticing that things were missing," he said. "My first feeling wasn’t horror, it wasn’t outrage. It was curiosity. Who would do this?”
The missing “things” were 11 bronze sculptures he created there in his home studio. Also gone was a collection of sculpting materials, as well as construction tools Binnings had been using to renovate his adjacent home.
The art cumulatively represented two to three years of work. Including the tools, the missing goods had a value of at least $50,000, and none of it was insured.
Binnings said what he found most curious was what the burglar left behind.
In addition to largely immovable commissioned pieces, one small statue remained. The subject was Lazarus, the man in the Bible whom Jesus resurrected four days after his death.
“That one piece was blatantly inspired by scripture," said Binnings, a self-described student of the Bible. "I would always stop when I was talking to people about sculpture and talk to them about that piece — what the idea was, who Lazarus was, what Jesus did to him, how that gives us hope.
“It is strange to me that they didn’t take that piece.”
Binnings' statues are among the most noticeable pieces of local artwork. His bronze sculptures of world-renowned author Walker Percy sit outside the public library in Madisonville and in Bogue Falaya Park in Covington, and a bust of John Slidell rests near the historic train depot in the city that bears his name.
Because his art is well known locally, Binnings said whoever robbed his studio would have a hard time selling the pieces in the area.
“It (could have been) an idiot who thought he was going to be able to get rid of some sculptures fast and then discovered that he couldn’t," Binnings said. "In that case, they are probably in a ditch or the bottom of a lake.
"Or (it could have been someone) with a plan, and they have already been sold in Honduras or wherever he took them, and I will never see them again.”
No physical evidence was found at the crime scene, and Binnings said that although authorities still are conducting interviews with past visitors to his studio, he has come to terms with what happened.
Above all, he said the burglary was disruptive and has left him behind schedule on commissioned works, including a memorial in Gretna that will honor a fallen police officer. He's also spent less time renovating his home next door.
Binnings' son and nephew started a GoFundMe campaign that raised enough money to replace the stolen tools.
Time is Binnings' most precious resource, however, and it's not something money can replace.
Sixteen years ago, Binnings was diagnosed with CIDP, a rare progressive nerve disease mainly affecting the functioning of his lower body.
"Even in the short time since the theft, it has progressed significantly. ... This has interrupted me at a time that is really inconvenient because I don’t know how much time I have left to work.”
Argiro Morgan, a member of the St. Tammany Library Foundation, which commissioned the Percy sculpture in Madisonville, said Binnings is known for being a survivor.
“He’s been through so much," she said. "Katrina destroyed his work … but he just goes on. He shows resilience."
Though it would be easy to look back in anger, Binnings said he'll remain focused on the future.
“My hope is to be able to keep working long enough that I am able to enjoy working. Since I deny the other possibility, I will continue to do it,” Binnings said.
“(The burglary) was an event. It’s gone. It’s happened. I am still trying to deal with what tomorrow’s going to be.”