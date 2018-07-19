I’ve got to come clean. I’m a game show addict.
I tell people I don’t watch television, and truth be told, I rarely do, unless the Astros are on TV. But if the kids are scanning the stations and a game show flashes by, I tend to plop down on the couch for a while.
Sometimes, a long while.
The addiction started early. Just ask my mother, who can tell you without a doubt that I didn’t miss an episode of "The Price is Right" from when Bob Barker wore sideburns to the day he stopped dyeing his hair and (poof!) turned into the Silver Fox of daytime TV.
It continued later in high school when I was on the quiz bowl team. College "Jeopardy" held tryouts in New Orleans and I showed up, missing the cutoff to get a screen test by only one question. And not long after our first child was born, I went on a local TV game show and answered every question right, except the last one.
I lost the match — to a TV repairman, ironically.
It should come as no surprise that I’m really excited about the Kiwanis Club of Great Covington holding a corporate Adult Spelling Bee. The event will take place Aug. 11 at the Elmer E. Lyon Performing Arts Center at Covington High, and it will match up to 20 teams in a battle of wits.
It’s not exactly getting to sit in the center square with Paul Lynde or Whoopi Goldberg, but this is my kind of gig. And take it from someone who became a slave to Spellcheck years ago: It’s much harder than it looks to perform under the gun.
I know this because in fourth grade, I lost the school spelling bee after misspelling the word “pivot.” Moe Smith got it right and won a trophy.
I’m still sulking 40 years later, but I digress.
The Kiwanis are asking local businesses to field a team of three spellers to compete in the inaugural bee. Each trio will be given one word per round and allowed 30 seconds to come up with its answer.
If the team misspells the word, members can buy their way back into the game with a “re-buzz.” But you only get three of those, so you can’t come in with deep pockets and spell your way to a championship.
If a team is stumped by the word it's given, members can buy a “buzz off” and get another. Still, you can purchase only two of those in the game.
Those with a mean streak can dig a bit deeper into the company pockets and dish out a “stinger,” which will allow them to send a difficult word to another team. Each team can only buy one stinger, though, and each team can only be “stung” once in the bee.
Covington City Councilman Joey Roberts will emcee the event, and he no doubt will bring a lot of excitement to the evening. St. Tammany Parish School Board member Elizabeth Heintz will be the pronouncer, meaning she’ll be reading, defining and giving etymology of words to participating teams.
Heintz has one of the most soothing voices you can imagine. She’s the perfect person for the job.
All of this is in the name of good fun and good causes, of course. Each team will play for a nonprofit, and the winning team will have its $300 entry fee donated to the charity of its choice. Awards also will be presented to the first team to be eliminated (the Most Room for Improvement Award,) to the team with the best costume or uniform, the best name and most team spirit.
Sponsorships are available at various levels, too, and all proceeds will benefit local charities, particularly those that work with children.
For more information, call Lynn Delacruz at (985) 893-4123 or email covingtonkiwanisspellingbee1@gmail.com.