25 Years
A few months after hiring Jason Smith as a part-time planner on the staff at Covington City Hall, Mayor Keith Villere asked that he be moved into a full-time position to better prepare the city for the "exploding growth" that is starting to appear. The city council last week, meeting in special session, decided to amend the budget to allow for the full-time salary, although two councilmen were against the increase in administrative staff expense without a modification of the permitting process. Donald Primes, while in favor of hiring a full-time planner, felt the action should be balanced with a change in the way the building inspector issues permits. Smith’s salary this year was budgeted at $12,000 for his 20 hours a week helping the city’s planning and zoning commission with its technical questions. However, Primes felt he could take on additional responsibilities in meeting with people who come to city hall to see what is necessary for building in certain areas.
50 Years
The 17th Avenue Kindergarten will have its traditional Maypole activity May 1, weather permitting, at 10:00 a.m. on the Court House lawn. The public is cordially invited to attend. Debbie Matta, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Luis F. Matta of Tchefuncta, will reign as Queen of May. David Thomsen, son of Dr. and Mrs. Curtis Thomsen, is her selected king. The reigning queen is selected each year by means of a King’s Cake on January 6. Debbie pulled the pecan in this year’s cake and David was her choice for king.
75 Years
The incentive payments due the farmers of St. Tammany parish are long past due. This situation arose when it became known that the AAA had failed to negotiate certain papers with the farmers in connection with making claims for the farmers payments. The matter was taken up with Sen. (John H.) Overton who has asked that an amendment to pay the farmers of St. Tammany be placed in a bill now coming up for discussion in the senate and he stated that he had also asked for a resolution to the same effect. If Overton is successful in his endeavors, it will mean that our farmers will collect several thousand dollars due them but not received because of a mistake.
100 Years
Notice is hereby given that in accordance with ordinance adopted April 17, 1919, that the Police Jury of the Parish of St. Tammany and the governing authority of the said parish will, at a special session of the Police Jury to be held on the 26th day of May, 1919, at 10 o’clock a. m., receive sealed proposals for the purchase of the $750,000 road bond issues voted at the election by the people, held on April 15, 1919, and duly promulgated on April 17, 1919 under the following terms and conditions, to wit: First — That no offer will be considered for said bonds below the parvalue of same. Second — that no bid will be received which is not accompanied by a certified check on some National Bank doing business in this State, or some solvent bank chartered under the laws of this state, for less than two and one-half percent of the face value of the bonds. Third — the Police Jury further reserves the right to reject any and all bids which may be submitted at said meeting.
125 Years
The Busy Bees are busy preparing for their George Washington or Hatchet party, to be given on the Methodist Church grounds, May 8. A large tree with a notch in it will be drawn and prizes awarded those pinning the hatchet nearest the notch. All children are invited to try for the prizes. Ten cents admission, and choice refreshments will be sold for the benefit of the church organ fund.