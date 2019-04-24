CHURCH MILESTONE: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will mark its 117th anniversary with the theme "A Church Built on Jesus Christ" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. The speaker will be the Rev. Gary Wood, pastor of Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church in Slidell.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: An Easter series titled "Hands, Feet and Side, How to Be a Witness" will be the topic for Theology on Tap on Thursdays, May 2, 9 and 16 at Chimes, 19130 Rogers Lane, Covington. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, contact St. Anselm Catholic Church at (985) 845-7342 for information.
QUILT BLESSING: Hosanna Lutheran Church of Mandeville will bless quilts, afghans, bibs for seniors, dresses and more at services Sunday, May 5. The pieces will be donated to organizations, charities and individuals. The items will be on display at services at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 2480 U.S. 190. For information, call Dar Barke at (985) 727-9200.