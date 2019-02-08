David Mannella, a former member of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission and the Slidell Memorial Hospital board, now has a new title: defendant.
Mannella, 58, was charged by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday with one count of sexual battery, a felony.
Mannella was arrested in September after a 22-year-old woman who had attended an Aug. 28 function at Mannella's home near Slidell reported that he had assaulted her.
The woman, who called the Sheriff's Office the following day, told The New Orleans Advocate that Mannella was a neighbor whom her family has known since she was a toddler.
She was helping Mannella's wife clean up after a women's service organization function when Mannella offered to walk her to her SUV, she said.
She said Mannella, who had been drinking, pushed her against the vehicle and tried to kiss her, but she rebuffed him.
When she opened her vehicle door and stepped up on the running board, he grabbed her arm, lifted up her dress and groped her in the genital area, she said. He continued to try to force her legs apart, she said.
The woman escaped after she shoved him and he stumbled, she said.
She provided investigators with photographs she had taken of bruises on her arms and legs, including fingerprint marks.
Shortly after his arrest, Parish President Pat Brister asked Mannella to resign from positions that he held on public boards, and he did so.
He had been chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission and vice chairman of the board that governs Slidell Memorial Hospital. He had served on the hospital board since 2009.
The case has been assigned to Judge Alan Zaunbrecher.