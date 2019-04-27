UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA: Michelle Degeorge, of Mandeville, a senior at the Tuscaloosa university majoring in international studies and French with minors in Russian and political science, has received a Boren Scholarship to study languages abroad. She will study Czech language and central and eastern European history and politics at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic.
WEBSTER UNIVERSITY: Kylie Ferguson of Mandeville, a directorial student at Webster University's Conservatory of the Theatre Arts, recently participated in the St. Louis school's production of "Love's Labours Lost," a new musical based on Shakespeare's classic.