If gardens could share their secrets, the flowers at the Bayou Gardens in Lacombe would have stories to tell.
The Bayou Gardens, now the headquarters of the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges, have more than 400 varieties of camellias and azaleas in bloom. The gardens were a popular botanical attraction from 1935 through 1956. The property also served as the home of Louisiana Gov. Richard Leche, who has the unfortunate distinction of being the first Louisiana chief executive to be imprisoned on federal charges.
The site later became a Redemptorist seminary and high school, and now is part of the Big Branch Marsh federal wildlife refuge. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses the complex to manage eight national wildlife refuges in southeast Louisiana.
But it’s the camellias that will once again have center stage at the 10th annual Bayou Gardens Open House to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the complex, 61389 La. 434 in Lacombe.
Camellia tours will be available at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. History tours will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. All tours begin at the Visitor Center entrance.
Admission is free, and volunteers and refuge rangers will be on hand to lead guided tours of the gardens’ historic and more recent features. There will be “upcycled nature crafts” for young people as well as camellia sales with all proceeds to benefit the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends.
A special workshop at 10:30 a.m. will feature Sue Wilder, a retired USFWS ecologist. She will speak on naturescaping, a gardening technique that encourages wildlife by creating habitat.
“A naturescape is one whole habitat that includes water, food, shelter and space” for a species, said Rebecca Larkins, supervisory ranger at the site. It goes beyond just using native plants or plants that attract pollinators by also creating an environment to sustain the species.
St. Tammany Master Gardeners have created a naturescape at Bayou Gardens, and it will be on display to demonstrate what they have done to bring back wildlife to the area.
Jim Bates, a St. Tammany Master Gardener and beekeeper, will speak about growing a bee- and pollinator-friendly garden and yard. There will be information on mason bee boxes, where the solitary bees can lay their eggs.
“Mason bees are very beneficial bees to pollinate vegetable gardens,” she said. They are gentle bees that aren't likely to sting.
There are more than 360 varieties of bees in the Southeast, she said, and 16 varieties of honey bees that originally came from Europe. The talks will provide education on how to help the pollinators' plight.
There will be camellia displays and the opportunity to ask experts about growing them. Speakers will include Will Afton, the LSU AgCenter horticulture agent for the parish, and the St. Tammany Master Gardeners he helps train.
Master Gardeners will also staff the Butterfly Demonstration Garden from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to show how to garden for pollinators.
The open house is presented by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges, Inc. in collaboration with the Northshore Camellia Club, the Camellia Club of New Orleans, LSU Ag Center and St. Tammany Master Gardeners.
Larkin said a majority of the work on the gardens is provided by volunteers and organizations.
Other public events planned at the Big Branch Marsh Refuge include:
2019 Work Play Days: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16, April 13, May 4, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. These volunteer service days can include clearing trails and general garden maintenance. A light lunch is provided by the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. The play begins after lunch with opportunities during certain seasons for a canoe outing on Bayou Lacombe. All equipment is provided. For reservations, call (985) 882-2015 or email southeastlouisianarefuges@fws.gov.
Breakfast with the Birds: 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, and March 10, 17, 24, 31. Join refuge volunteers for a free 1½- to 2-hour long birding tour of the Ridge Trail Boardwalk at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge. Bring your own breakfast to enjoy at the Ridge Trail pavilion at the conclusion of the program. Loaner binoculars are available. Email Sandi Wicklund at sandiwicklund@gmail.com to reserve a pair. Meets at the Bayou Sauvage Ridge Trail Pavilion.
Spring Canoe Tours: March 9 and 30, and April 6. Free, naturalist-led canoe tours offers a chance to explore the natural and cultural history of Bayou Lacombe, launching from the Southeast Louisiana Refuges Complex Headquarters in Lacombe. Tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. All paddling equipment is provided. Preregistration is required.
Refuge RangerCamp: April 22-26. Connect a child with nature at The Junior Refuge Ranger Spring Break Camp, which will introduce youth ages 8-10 to nature and stewardship through exploration and discovery. Canoeing, hiking, birding, nature play, wildlife observation, arts and crafts and more are part of this adventurous day camp. Registration opens in February until filled.
Youth Fishing Rodeo: 7:30 to 11 a.m. June 8. Ages 4 to 12 can compete in the Bogue Chitto Youth Fishing Rodeo held at the Pear River Turnaround Fishing Access Site at Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge.
For information, call (985) 882-2000 or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.