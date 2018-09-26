VOLUNTEER AWARD: Catherine Kurucar, a senior at Archbishop Hannan High School, has been awarded the bronze-level Presidential Volunteer Service Award. She completed a total of 117 service hours and also received a certificate of recognition for completing the hours through Hugh O’ Brian Youth Leadership for Service Program.
LOURDES SCHOOL TO HONOR ALUMNI: Our Lady of Lourdes School will honor alumni legacies at 8:30 a.m. Mass Friday, Oct. 5. Legacies are students who also had a parent graduate from the school. Alumni and parent-alumni are invited. A 90-year reunion for the school is planned in 2019. For information, contact Michele Tymkiw at mbtymkiw@ollourdes.org or (985) 707-4762.
"TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD": The Marion Players of St. Paul's School will present Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Atticus Finch and racial inequalities Oct. 18-27 at the school, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. For tickets, call (985) 892-3200.
OPEN HOUSE: St. Paul's School will hold open house Saturday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. in Briggs Assembly Center, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington.