The Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) introduced the Every Moment Counts awards last year to celebrate its own 50th anniversary.
The honors were earned by some truly fascinating people and the program was a great success. So it's with great pleasure that COAST will hold its second annual Every Moment Counts awards ceremony this year.
The awards recognize parish residents 60 years and older who are active in the areas of business/career, volunteerism and health/wellness. Nominations currently are being accepted.
Last year’s winners including people such as Becky Gilly, who was recognized in the 90-and-older volunteerism category for her many years of service at Lakeview Regional Hospital. There also was Houston Anthony, whose dogged determination to continue working in his 5-acre garden each day despite significant physical hardships earned him an Every Moment Counts Award in the 80-and-older health and wellness category.
Who do you know who should be nominated?
Awards will be presented in the same three categories as last year: business and career; volunteerism and charitable work; and health and wellness. The honors will go to persons in in four different age brackets as well: 60-69, 70-79, 80-89 and 90-and-older. Each honoree will receive two tickets to the awards banquet and an engraved hourglass.
COAST can’t recognize these amazing folks if you don’t nominate them, and deadline to do so is May 31.
Nomination forms are available on the COAST web site, www.coastseniors.org. In the navigation block at the top of the webpage, click on the “Every Moment Counts Awards” for more information. There is a link to a form you can fill in on your computer. Once you have completed the form, hit the “email” link and the form will go straight to COAST.
Nominations also can be sent to P.O. Box 171, Covington, LA, 70433. They should include the name, address and birth date of each nominee and state, in 500 words or less, why that individual deserves an Every Moment Counts award.
Senders also should include their own name, email and telephone number.
For more information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377.
To contact Golden Age columnist Julie Agan, send email to julie@coastseniors.org or call (985) 892-0377.