25 years
If most all parish government offices are moved out of a parish seat, what is left to make the parish seat a “parish seat?” That was the question posed by Judge Steven Duczer of the 22nd Judicial District Monday afternoon as attorneys for the City of Covington and St. Tammany Parish presented oral arguments in the city’s lawsuit against the parish moving its offices out of town. A proposal earlier this year to move several parish offices to a newly acquired site on La. 59 near Interstate 12 prompted the city to file the lawsuit, based on state laws requiring that certain parish functions remain in the parish seat. Donald Kearns, attorney for the parish, said that only an office of the parish treasurer had to remain in Covington.
50 years
Assessor-elect Wayne Wascom appealed to the policy jury for extra space for his office when he takes over after Jan. 1 and the parish today agreed to rent two vacant offices across the street from the courthouse from Andrew L. Erwin for $200 per month. Wascom told the jury Thursday morning he intends to put in a computer that will simplify and speed up the work in his office, in addition to increasing accuracy. Wascom said he has been visiting assessors in other parishes before taking office, adding “I have definite plans for changes in the operation of this office, including computer service.”
75 years
Late Saturday afternoon three Navy planes were seen circling around Covington, and no one knew the pilots of the planes were in distress, but after looking over what they thought was a good landing place, they set their planes on the ground alongside the Covington-Folsom highway mile north of Covington. The place seemed smooth and clear of stumps to the pilots, but unfortunately for two of them they struck small stumps, one plane having a tire punctured and another having a wing damaged. The plane with the damaged wing could not take off but the other two maneuvered between the stumps and went on their way Sunday morning. The other plane was dismantled during the week, and on Wednesday was taken away by Navy men.
100 years
Thieves entered Schonberg’s Pharmacy in the Southern Hotel building Monday night. A large window was removed from a room at the rear of the store, which admitted the thief into a storeroom. There a brace was obtained and an attempt was made to bore a hole in the rear door beside a bolt, but the job was completed with a sharp knife. A hole was cut, though which the hand was thrust and the bolt drawn. It is not known what was taken. Seventy cents in cash was got from the register. When goods are checked over, it may be found that cigars and other things were taken. This is the second time this place has been robbed, and evidently the thievery is done by juveniles, for the hole cut in the door will not admit the hand of a full-grown person. It is also evident that the robbery was committed by someone who is familiar with the premises.
125 years
A grand entertainment will be given at the Town Hall in Covington on Friday night Dec. 29 for the benefit of the Enterprise Brass Band. Prof. F.W. Lover, Magician, will have kindly volunteered his services for the occasion. These talented artists have received the highest opinions of the press and public in New Orleans since their arrival. Prof. Lovers is pronounced greater than the great Magician Hermann, and all who attend will be given the best show for the money that has ever been given in Covington.