“Mamma Mia!” running through April 19 at the intimate Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell, opened to back-to-back sold-out weekends, and, co-director Suzanne Parsons Stymiest says it couldn’t be a more perfect venue.
“There’s something very special about a small theater,” she said. “Everyone gets to feel a part of what’s happening on stage.”
The musical is set on a Greek island. At Cutting Edge, Richard Fuentes' design uses lights and projections to create the enchantment of the island paradise within the available space.
“People are going to be impressed,” co-director Brian Fontenot said.
Stymiest is no stranger to the Cutting Edge stage, where she has performed in and directed straight plays, most recently “Murder Among Friends.”
Musicals are new for her, but she has just done two back to back. She co-directed “The Color Purple” in January with Fontenot, who also owns Cutting Edge. The production closed after a nearly sold-out run. And now the two have teamed up again for “Mamma Mia!”
Stymiest said codirecting a musical is different because it “is such a larger undertaking.” There is the ensemble cast, and the music and choreography must all come together.
“It’s like rush hour and everybody is trying to merge and find their place,” she said of the recent tech week rehearsals for "Mamma Mia!"
Both musicals have given her the opportunity to work with what she called “incredible music directors.” Aaron Turnipseed was music director for “The Color Purple,” and Lauren Turner handles the job for “Mamma Mia!”
“There is a joy that comes out of the music itself,” she says of "Mamma Mia!," which is based on the songs of ABBA. “I think everyone is going to have a good time.”
Fontenot, who plays Sam Carmichael opposite Sara Pagones as Donna Sheridan, wanted Stymiest to be part of directing the musicals.
Even the best singers and dancers may not be good actors, he said, and Stymiest ensures the performances will have good “acting chops." In the end, he added, “you have to tell the story.”
Stymiest is willing to step out of her comfort zone to take on the challenge because it was Fontenot who allowed her to return to the stage.
She spent three decades in public service, first as director of cultural and public affairs for Slidell and later as head of the parish government’s Department of Cultural and Governmental Affairs. She retired in 2013.
She knew that would mean more time to travel and enjoy her grandchildren, but she told Fontenot, “Maybe I will have time to direct again.”
Shortly afterward she directed “Sex Please We’re 60” at Cutting Edge.
“They let me come play. We just had a blast and it was a very successful run,” she said. “I remembered how much I liked directing.”
Stymiest has a bachelor's degree in theater from Eastern Michigan University and a master's in speech from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
She is reading scripts and also proposing some productions she would like to stage in the coming seasons at Cutting Edge.
“Mamma Mia!” also stars Jennifer Gesvantner as Rosie and Lauren Turner as Tanya, the other members of Donna and the Dynamos.
There will be two Sophies, due to scheduling restrictions, and two Skies. Annie Gambino will play Sophie with Nathaniel Bauerie as Sky/Pepper; and Chloe Vailot will play Sophie with Josiah Rogers as Sky/Pepper.
Playing Sophie’s three possible fathers are Ronald Brister as Harry Bright and Rob Reidenauer as Bill Anderson, along with Fontenot as Sam Carmichael.
Tickets to "Mamma Mia!" are available Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through April 19. For information, visit cuttingedgetheater.com or call (985) 649-3727.