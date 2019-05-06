April 22
Joseph Austin: 29, 25581 Pardue Road, Springfield, housed for court.
Benjamin Luton: 32, 116 South Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Tiffany Dirksmeyer: 48, 17244 La. 1064, Tickfaw, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Clarence Robert: 26, 12345 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, theft of motor vehicle.
Allen Bell: 41, 36457 Monroe Crawford Road, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of firearm carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Hyde: 40, 4150 Hickory Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order, resisting an officer.
Deanthony Armon: 21, 2952 Woodside Drive, Jackson, Miss., illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of Schedule I drug.
Marvin Peep: 27, 1507 Marcus St., Vicksburg, Miss., illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Anthony Fricke: 22, 28 Mass Polk Road, Pearl River, simple criminal damage to property, simple assault.
Misty Mullen: 30, 30360 Clesi Ave., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Drake Dunaway: 21, 206 Bankston Drive, Bogalusa, illegal possession of stolen things less than$1,000.
Jeffery Snead: 53, 4th and Taswell, Roanoke, Va., contempt of court.
Kimberly Griggs: 37, 1030 Oakley Drive, Baton Rouge, contempt of court.
Robin Camille: 32, 707 Hadley Drive, Baton Rouge, theft of goods less than $500, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Jacob Bella: 28, 304 Sunny St., Lafayette, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
James Henderson: 55, 217 Driftwood Circle, Slidell, simple burglary.
Tammy Faye: 45, 1529 Cherry St., Slidell, two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pandering.
April 23
Mario Bienemy: 36, 1826 West Homestead Ave., New Orleans, fugitive.
Donna Maples: 44, 108 Forest Drive, Mandeville, expired license plate, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Devin Cousin: 21, 38188 N. 3rd Ave., Slidell, hit and run, first degree negligent injuring, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, failure to use turn signal.
Kadarrius Virgil: 18, 20247 Tree of Life Church Road, Bogalusa, fugitive.
Michael Heads: 49, 29956 St. Helen St., Daphne, Ala., fugitive.
Samantha Payne: 20, 2101 Richland Ave., Metairie, injuring public records.
Nicholas Moore: 38, 70418 J St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jacob Pratt: 20, 501 Rue Blanche, Mandeville, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Brandi Brown: 33, 60360 Emerald Drive, Lacombe, offender to notify change of address, residence or other, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Marcus Hover: 32, 61013 Charles Ave., Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
April 24
Shondarrius Garrett: 20, 41074 S. Range Road, Ponchatoula, simple battery.
Jonas Johnson: 33, 3409 Pauger St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Shakirah Moore: 25, 1508 Piety St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Harley Simmons: 37, 23060 Old Columbia, Angie, fugitive, probation violation, contempt of court.
Mark Kelcinski: 63, 814 Covington Point Drive, Covington, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Rachel Fanning: 21, 39618 Summer Lane, Ponchatoula, establishing speed zones, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of Schedule III CDS.
Matthew Pines: 22, 43416 Durbin Road, Tickfaw, failure to register vehicle, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamar Causey: 28, 2722 Plover St., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
Melissa Martin: 36, 1015 Scarlet Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no taillights.
Emily Decker: 34, 1011 McBeth Court, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Ian Young: 22, 100 Fordoche Place, Mandeville, probation violation.
Dustin Dreux: 21, 325 Markham Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, failure to use turn signal.
Kylenn Roan: 34, 59817 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Lacombe, aggravated battery.
Larry Caldwell: 37, 738 Pine St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Shane Rodrigue: 30, 459 Yetta Drive, Harvey, theft under $1,000.
Alexis Cook: 24, 25691 Jackson St., Lacombe, contempt of court.
Stephen Tolbert: 23, 21367 North St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Shane Bledsoe: 34, 227 Santo St., Mandeville, three counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Branson Monistere: 24, 421 North 8th St., Ponchatoula, contempt of court.
Jason Courtney: 30, 79233 Booth Road, Folsom, three counts of violation of protection order.
Megan O’Connor: 47, 246 Jacqueline Drive, Slidell, illegal use of weapons.
April 25
Barry Freeman: 42, 34042 Tupelo Lane, Slidell, three counts of contempt of court.
Leslie Russell: 43, 25566 West Sycamore St., Lacombe, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Lenard Bates: 35, 800 East Fifth St., Bogalusa, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Quintrell Chatman: 18, 1217 West 25th Ave., Covington, simple battery.
Donald Colletti: 34, 110 Balmoral Drive, Poplarville, Mississippi, DWI second offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
Otis Harrell: 37, 404 E. Clark St., Covington, contempt of court.
Alvin Uhlich: 41, 1907 Orleans St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace.
Daran Sanders: 31, 24742 Flamingo Drive, Ponchatoula, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Justin Poyadou: 28, 40923 La. 23, Buras, housed for court.
James Herrin: 60, P.O. Box 227, Talisheek, parole violation.
Leevance Williams: 20, 2005 Heather Lane, Slidell, armed robbery.
Shane Terry: 30, 206 Canberra Court, Slidell, simple burglary, contempt of court.
Stuart Edmondson: 35, 1011 Paige Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Moore: 30, 1137 Windsor Court, Slidell, two headlights, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dean Stiller: 50, 3684 Riviera Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Jared Hollins: 30, 26339 Dove St., Ponchatoula, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Andrew Corkern: 22, 29 Park Place Drive, Covington, probation violation, contempt of court.
Hollie Longdon: 23, 130335 Bessie Booth Road, Folsom, bank fraud.
Steven Warren: 23, 25014 Vernon School Road, Mount Hermon, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm.
Anthony Carter: 29, 907 Van Buren St., Ellisville, Miss., intimidation of witnesses; injuring officers.
Samuel Whitesell: 24, 42277 U.S. 190, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Joshua Hutchison: 35, 8048 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, standard of care; false OPC statement, violation of protection order.
Erika Engeseth: 33, 160 Medley Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Karlton Allen: 28, 4612 Union Drive, Baton Rouge, attempted theft.
Patrick Schnexayder: 28, 7163 Boston Drive, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Emmett Hills: 23, 2322 Conti St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
April 26
Elijah Bryant: 38, 70271 B St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Daniel Kirsch: 50, 421 Saddlebrook Court, Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, expired license plate, no proof of insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Johnterriu McDowell: 19, 72465 Violet St., Abita Springs, illegal possession of stolen things.
Juanita Chatelain: 55, 15439 Elaine Lane, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation.
Christopher Traylor: 24, 12428 Corte Lane, Covington, careless operation, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, violations of registration provisions, contempt of court.
Keidren Casnave: 18, 20495 Henry Clay Ave., Covington, driver must be licensed, failure to register vehicle, possession of Schedule I drug, illegal possession of stolen things.
Justin Musaccha: 23, 2652 Dolores St., Marrero, fugitive.
Kyle Legendre: 21, 2652 Dolores Drive, Marrero, fugitive.
Brooke Hickey: 24, 834 North Pine St., Slidell, parole violation.
Shania Ortiz: 22, 40580 Ranch Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rufus Charles: 23, 40580 Ranch Road, Slidell, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Raymond Holmes: 46, 61333 U.S. 11, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Juliet Jefferson: 51, 1735 Congress St., New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things, principal to commission of crime/theft.
Tinisha Ferguson: 34, 23070 Road, Picayune, Mississippi, simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency.
Dornell Brown: 35, 2218 4th St., New Orleans, fugitive, theft under $1,000.
Shawn Guyton: 21, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, contempt of court, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Johnsthon Metrejean: 30, 79236 Hickory St., Covington, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Todd Williams: 29, 16455 La. 450, Franklinton, fugitive.
Yamirca Bailey: 55, 59434 Durnin Drive, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
David Diggs: 25, 2715 S. Rocheblave St., New Orleans, fugitive.
April 27
Brillance Smith: 31, 813 N. Filmore St., Covington, resisting a police officer with force or violence, establishing speed zones, driving under suspension, use if certain wireless telecommunication devices for texting, misuse of temp tag, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Heather Sharp: 35, 25640 West Spruce St., Lacombe, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Darin Sykes: 44, 459 Elanor St., Colfax, DWI second offense, driving under suspension.
Samantha Crenshaw: 21, 22054 Castleview Drive, Franklinton, DWI first offense, intentional littering prohibited.
Robert Coleman: 61, 35 Mary St., Madisonville, DWI first offense, no safety belts, improper lane use.
Derek Granger: 28, 137 Pear St., Covington, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Devin Bass: 21, 42 Parkside Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of Schedule IV drug, driving too fast for conditions.
Donald Head: 47, 127 Neptune Road, Slidell, theft (felony).
Kara Allen: 31, 127 Neptune Road, Slidell, theft (felony).
India Henderson: 21, 1538 Savannah Drive, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Jaleel Green: 21, 11530 Savannah Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Terrell Sylvas: 34, 4045 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, contempt of court, second degree murder.
Jason Kararick: 48, 59582 Badon Road, Slidell, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Macie Clement: 25, 28296 Pine Cone Road, Abita Springs, two counts of battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services.
Rocky Landry: 26, 23460 5th Ave., Abita Springs, possession of Schedule IV drug, theft uner $1,000.
Barbara Giovingo: 38, 17448 Santanglo Lane, Hammond, theft under $1,000.
Brittany Delon: 19, 155 Venus Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
April 28
Frances Giron-Martinez: 32, 1801 U.S. 11, Picayune, Mississippi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, establishing speed zones, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle.
Kenneth Perez: 31, 425 Carondelet St., Mandeville, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, contempt of court.
Joshua Krol: 24, 1850 Old Mandeville Lane, Mandeville, DWI first offense, no brake lights, no turn signals.
Jacob Dyar: 24, 20383 Smith Road, Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Paul Leary: 45, 60417 Citron Drive, Lacombe, criminal mischief.
Rachel Kelly: 40, 60417 Citron Drive, Lacombe, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II drug, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Luis Meja: 30, 25600 West Sycamore, Lacombe, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle.
Timothy Turnage: 37, 40 Par Four, Purvis, Mississippi, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kelli English: 26, 47229 Poplar Head Road, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Phillip Broussard: 48, 25618 Mimosa St., Lacombe, telephone communications; improper language; harassment.
Byron Blunt: 20, 5620 Bauich St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
14 people were housed for immigration violations during this time period.