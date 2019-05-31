St. Tammany Parish is altering emergency protocol at the start of this hurricane season to "lean a bit more forward" when it comes to rapidly intensifying storms and hurricanes, according to Dexter Accardo, the parish emergency preparedness director.
When storms are predicted to potentially move from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, the parish is going to treat them as Gulf storms in order to buy more preparation time for residents and parish emergency responders, Accardo said.
"We need to be forward-leaning," St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said about this year's hurricane season. "If we are lucky enough that it doesn’t happen, then we have that experience."
Brister added that the parish is prepared for intense storms, but she does not want residents or emergency planners to become "complacent."
"Each year we learn something about emergencies, so we put that into our knowledge folder, and we work toward our plan with all of our information," Brister said.
Frank Rivette of the National Weather Service said that one of the lessons from last year's hurricane season was how rapidly Hurricane Michael developed.
The National Weather Service added storm surge alerts to its mobile emergency alert system this year to prepare residents for quickly developing storms.
The Weather Service generally forecasts that a storm will intensify but it's often not clear by how much and many storms exceed projections, Rivette said.
Rivette advised residents to research whether they live in a storm surge or flood zone and stay informed of potential evacuation routes.
"We don’t need to go out and scare everybody to death, but we need them to know things do happen and they can happen fast," Brister said. "Make a plan. Make sure your family understands if they get separated where to go. Get all of your valuables together in one box that you can pick up and grab and go, and give yourself time."
Parish residents can sign up for emergency alerts, access emergency preparedness checklists and find shelter in place criteria at the St. Tammany Parish Government website.