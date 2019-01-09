The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce presented St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Superintendent Trey Folse with the Community Leader Award during the Chamber's annual officers installation and awards ceremony on Wednesday at Tchefuncta Country Club.
The award honors leaders who work within the St. Tammany community to have a positive impact on the parish.
“On behalf of our board of directors and entire business community, we are presenting him this prestigious award to convey our sincere appreciation for his passion to make our children’s education the best in Louisiana on behalf of the entire business community,” said Lacey Osborne Toledano, President and CEO of the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce. “We do not take his 24/7 commitment to his role for granted, and we respect the time and leadership he offers to building partnerships across our parish.”
William Wainwright, Interim Chancellor of Delgado Community College, presented the award to Superintendent Folse.
“(He) is a leader among leaders as evidenced by his proven record of student and school system accomplishments that have received local, state and national recognition. Trey is most deserving of community leadership recognition as his leadership empowers thousands of students and educators to succeed, therefore strengthening the fabric of our communities through economic, educational, and professional growth.”
“Being a native of St. Tammany Parish and a third-generation product of St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, I recognize the value of everyone working together to create a strong community,” Folse said. “I’m honored to receive this award and realize it is a great privilege and responsibility to continue making a positive impact on the educational and economic future of St. Tammany Parish.”
As superintendent, Folse oversees administration of a system that has 55 schools, 39,000 students and 5,800 employees.