Carnival time is here, and with it comes plenty of king cake, parades and beads...lots of beads.
You probably have some beads right now, stashed away in the attic, taking up room in the garage or sitting around in bags in the trunk of your car.
The good news is that STARC wants to help you do something productive with all those beads. As part of their year-round mission to provide work for individuals with special needs and abilities, STARC members package recycled beads for resale at a fraction of the cost. It’s a winning situation for the local non-profit organization and the public, said STARC Executive Director Mark Baham.
“This is a program we have year round, but this time of year is our big push,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are completely out of beads. This year we were short on donations. We only have as many that are donated to us for STARC members to clean, sort and package all while earning a paycheck.”
STARC has been in the bead recycling business for more than 30 years and 30 clients currently are employed in the adult services bead recycling department. Baham stressed the importance of the organization’s ability to provide work for clients and of the positive impact it has on everyone involved.
“While we have 30 people sorting beads right now, we have the capability for up to 60 people,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting in donations of beads. These are adults, ages 18 to even up to 72, who are just like everybody else. They want to be employed. They want to earn a paycheck and spend their own money that they’ve earned. That’s our mission, to help them become contributing members of society. The biggest way we can help is by getting in new donations.”
Donations are easy, with STARC’s two drop off locations at Adult East, 40201 Hwy. 190 East in Slidell, and Adult West, 1705 Viola St. in Mandeville. STARC also will pick up beads across the parish.
“If people can’t get to one of our drop off locations, they can give us a call and we can arrange a pick up,” Baham said. “We want to make it easy. Just give us a call.”
Additionally, STARC remains on the job through the parade season, with beads collected by special “throw back floats” helmed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department at the end of parades in both Slidell and Mandeville.
“They are the very last floats in the parade,” Baham said. “Any beads that are collected from those floats go directly back to STARC.”
As donations come in, STARC’s bead resale department offers the sorted collection in mesh crawfish sacks for $30 per bag - a real value, Baham said
“We can provide beads at a fraction of what you’d pay in a retail setting,” he said. “Just call to pre-order and pick up at our two locations.”
For more information, call (985) 641-0197.