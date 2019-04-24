As the school year comes to a close, a sense of preparation seems to fill the air.
Students prepare for final exams and summer break. Teachers prepare for the next wave of minds to mold.
The Salmen High seniors are preparing, too, but for something much greater. As the 2018-19 school year wraps up, the Class of 2019 prepares to officially graduate and to take their first steps into the real world.
It has been a long and arduous 13 years for these students, but right now, in these final days of their high school careers, it has all paid off.
Most seniors can’t wait to graduate, and after all they’ve accomplished, they deserve the reward. All along their journey, they’ve received guidance from teachers and parents, who’ve encouraged them and helped them become the people they are today.
The Salmen family will say goodbye to its senior class on May 2 when graduation ceremonies are held at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Friends and family are invited to the celebration, and we can watch the next generation of leaders take their first steps into the next stage of life.