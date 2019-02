The St. Tammany Rho Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for Women Educators inducted new members during a recent meeting at Palmettos on the Bayou in Slidell. Among the new members are, from left, Casey Gleason, Claire Brown, Monica Roark, Carolyn Brugmann, Kelly Stomps, Brandie Domangue, Elizabeth LaBorde and Alicia Fussell.