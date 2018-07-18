The art of paper quilling dates back to the Renaissance, when the method was used to decorate book covers and religious items. Adults can make their own beautiful quilled fish, with instruction from Elizabeth Hilby, at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41.
In quilling, strips of paper are rolled, shaped and glued together to create an image.
Hilby is a local artist and author of six books about spirituality.
For more information about this event, call (985) 863-5518. For information about other library events, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
Events July 18-25
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SWING DANCE LESSONS: All ages can learn the basics of East Coast swing dancing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
CIZE LIVE: Adults can enjoy a cardio dance class with hip choreography and fun music at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
BRUCE DAIGREPONT CONCERT: Celebrate Bastille Day with a concert by Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun Band at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
TECH TALK: Adults can learn about various ways to listen to music through downloading and streaming at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using email at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET CLASS: Adults who know the basics of using a computer can expand their knowledge at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
EMPLOYMENT CLASS: Adults can learn how to find the right job for them at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.