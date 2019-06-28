It was 94 degrees, and the faint scent of chlorine was in the air at Franco's Athletic Club near Mandeville on the first day of summer.
Small children were dressed in ruffled swim skirts as they hopped across the deck. Adults enjoyed a cold beer. Members of a youth competitive swim team sliced through the water of an outdoor pool.
But unlike other summer evenings at Franco's, scores of people were trying to set a world record in several other of the private health club's outdoor pools.
Franco's opened its four outdoor pools on June 21 to all community members in hopes of breaking the world record for the largest aqua aerobics class.
Someone put a drone into operation to take aerial photos. Two official witnesses were on hand, and fitness instructor Alice McClenahan directed synchronized dances from a cherry picker high in the sky.
But Franco's fell short of the record by more than 100 people.
The world record to beat, currently held by a group from Australia, is 254 water dancers. Franco's gathered 141.
McClenahan, smiling in her navy blue visor and microphone headset, said that it was still "the biggest event of the year" at the local health club.
"It is certainly a record for Franco's," McClenahan said, adding that her normal aerobics class consists of 30 to 50 members.
Carol Juncker, a regular at aerobics classes for the past eight years, was eager to break the record.
"I want to be able to brag. I’ve never done that before, of course," Juncker said jokingly as she flipped her silver hair and adjusted her geometric sarong.
But even after the announcement was made that they had fallen short of the record, Junker and the other 140 attendees kept "mixing the batter" and "parting the waves" to songs such as the B52's "Love Shack" and the occasional Madonna tune.
"It was great. For the first time, I think we did pretty good," Junker said after the class. "It kind of brought us all together."
But Julie Wells, program and event director for Franco's, said that the club is not going to give up on getting its name in the record books.
"We are going to keep trying until we break it," Wells said.