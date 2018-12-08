Mary DuBuisson, a former small business owner and legislative assistant, won a decisive victory Saturday in the race for the House District 90 seat from the Slidell area. She beat John Raymond, a pastor who tried to convince voters that his opponent wasn't a real conservative.

DuBuisson took 61 percent of the vote.

Raymond had squeaked into the runoff by three votes ahead of Sean Morrison, the lone Democrat in a four-person field in the Nov. 6 primary.

DuBuisson, who owned Slidell Cleaners with her husband for years before it was shuttered after Hurricane Katrina, spent the last eight years as then-Rep. Greg Cromer's legislative assistant. She ran largely on that experience, saying she would not have a steep learning curve and was knowledgeable about the issues and constituent concerns.

She garnered a slew of endorsements in the runoff, including that of Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal and the two candidates who lost in the primary. She also had the edge in fundraising, raising $93,000 in cash over the course of the campaign compared to Raymond's $28,167 in cash and in-kind contributions.

Raymond, who is pastor of a nondenominational church and general manager of a Christian radio station, said the fact that he launched both, along with a Christian school, showed he can get things done.

See New Orleans-area election results See complete election results from New Orleans-area races via the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office...

He said God had been preparing him for the job of legislator his entire life and claimed that he was the only real Republican in the race because of his conservative values.

The special election was called when Cromer resigned the House seat after he was elected mayor of Slidell.

"I'm obviously thrilled by this outcome and look forward to serving the people of Slidell and Pearl River," DuBuisson said. She thanked her family, staff and volunteers. "I'm grateful to God for giving me the ambition and strength to see this through. And I promise you, my service in the House of Representatives will be about the people of District 90, not myself.”

DuBuisson said that she plans to run again in October of 2019 for a full term. “Let's hope that one is far easier than this one has been," she said.